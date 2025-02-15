Delhi's win marred by controversial run-out non-calls

Two contentious run-out decision have overshadowed Delhi Capitals' last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League.

Arundhati Reddy scrambled a two off the final delivery to secure the two-wicket win, but it came following a couple of third-umpiring calls that left fans and commentators scratching their heads.

With 25 runs needed from 15 deliveries, Shikha Pandey looked to run a bye after a swing and a miss but was sent back by the non-striker, Niki Prasad.

There was a direct hit as Pandey stretched to make her ground, and at the point were the LED lights on the stumps lit up, Pandey appeared to be short.

But, after a long process, third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan decided Pandey had made her ground, instead basing her decision on when the bail was removed from the groove of the stump, not when the stumps lit up.

The first frame where the LED stumps lit up on the Pandey decision // JioHotstar

Only seven balls later, with the equation now 16 off eight, a very similar call was made.

This time, Radha Yadav set off for a quick single but was sent back and despite her despairing full-stretch dive, her bat appeared to be suspended in mid-air when the lights on the stumps first began to flash.

However, once again, by the time the bails were fully dislodged, her bat was grounded behind the line.

The first frame where the stumps lit up for the Yadav decision // JioHotstar

To add to the frustration for MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who shared her disapproval with the on-field umpires, Yadav smashed a six on the following ball, bringing the target down to 10 runs off the final over.

According to the WPL playing conditions, both of those run outs could have been given out, with it stating:

"Where LED wickets are used, the moment at which the wicket has been put down shall be deemed to be the first frame in which the LED lights are illuminated and subsequent frames show the bail permanently removed from the top of the stumps."

Earlier, Meg Lanning held a sharp catch to see the back of West Indies superstar Hayley Matthews for a duck as Annabel Sutherland took 3-34 in MI's first innings 164.

In reply, Lanning (15) and Shafali Verma (43) raced to 60 in the sixth over, but the loss of both set openers in the space of two balls set DC's chase back.

Australians at WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Heather Graham

UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath

WPL 2025 standings