All the WNCL squads ahead of all-or-nothing final round

Get all the latest team news as four teams prepare to battle it out for the chance to play Queensland in the 2024-25 WNCL final

To find out how your team can make the WNCL final, click here.

Western Australia v South Australia, WACA Ground, February 19 & 21

Click here for the Match Centre

South Australia squad: Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby (c), Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Emmerson Filsell, Ellie Johnston, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb and Amanda-Jade Wellington. Ins: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown

South Australia's hopes of making a third final in four years has been bolstered by the return of Australia fast bowler Darcie Brown and captain Jemma Barsby, who has recovered from a hip injury. Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath remains unavailable due to the Women's Premier League in India.

SA sit in second spot on 26 points, ahead of NSW and Victoria on 25 apiece and Tasmania on 23. Winning both games out west will almost certainly secure SA's final berth, while a bonus-point victory in each game would see them host the final.

Western Australia squad: Chloe Piparo (c), Emily Arlott, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Maddie White Ins: Taneale Peschel

Experienced quick Taneale Peschel will return for WA's final two games of the season – where they will look to end their campaign on a high note as they cannot qualify for the final – having recovered from the quad injury that saw her miss the last four matches against Victoria and ACT.

But WA have been dealt a blow with exciting young quick Chloe Ainsworth to miss the end of the season due to a navicular bone stress injury in her right foot.

NSW v ACT Meteors, Cricket Central, February 19 & 21

Click here for the Match Centre

NSW squad: Georgia Adams (c), Sam Bates, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle (vc), Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Tahlia Wilson Ins: N/A

NSW will field an unchanged 13-player squad as they look to make the WNCL final for the first time since 2019-20.

The Breakers currently sit third on the ladder, one point behind second-ranked South Australia, and will need to win at least one of their two remaining matches – but preferably both – to give themselves their best shot at making the top two.

NSW remain without their CA-contracted stars, with Alyssa Healy sidelined by injury and Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner playing in the WPL.

ACT Meteors: Katie Mack (c), Rachel Carroll, Paris Bowdler, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Shivani Mehta, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Anesu Mushangwe, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

The Meteors will be out to spoil their local rivals' hopes of making the WNCL final and to end their own campaign on a strong note when they travel to Sydney.

Despite an improved campaign, where they have won three matches heading into the final round – up from just the one win last summer – they are out of the running to qualify for the decider.

Tasmania v Victoria, Bellerive Oval, February 19 & 21

Click here for the Match Centre

Tasmania squad: Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson Ins: Callie Wilson

Tasmania have made one forced change following Heather Graham's departure to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL.

Coming back into the squad to replace Graham is young pace bowler Callie Wilson, who has been in good form in Premier Cricket since recovering from a lower leg injury.

Tasmania are fifth on the table on 23 points and must win both games, and have other results go in their favour, to keep their four-peat hopes alive.

Victoria squad: Nicole Faltum (C), Sophie Day, Samara Dulvin, Tess Flintoff, Hasrat Gill, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Sara Kennedy, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Jasmin Nevins, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid Ins: Sara Kennedy

Victoria will be looking to register two big wins against the three-time defending champions to give a boost to their net run rate and hopes of making the finals.

They will continue to be without their CA-contracted players as Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth have joined former Aussie skipper Meg Lanning in India for the WPL after the Ashes sweep, while Sophie Molineux and Tayla Vlaeminck remain sidelined with injuries.

Meanwhile, left-arm quick Sara Kennedy has received her first WNCL call-up. The 17-year-old represents the Melbourne Renegades and made an impressive debut for the side in WBBL|09 in 2023.

WNCL 2024-25 standings