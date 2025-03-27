The blueprint offering Bulls hope for Shield final comeback

NSW's win across the road four years ago should offer Queensland some inspiration

In the search for an inspirational template outlining how they might find their way back into a Sheffield Shield final that seemed to have slipped from their grasp on day one, Queensland need to look no further than a few hundred metres due west.

It was at Adelaide's Park 25, a sister venue adjoining Karen Rolton Oval that is being utilised as a public car park for the current Shield decider, that one of the most remarkable comeback wins was forged during the COVID-19 'hub' matches of 2020-21.

On a pitch that - certainly before drop-in wickets were deployed at Rolton two summers ago - bore a close resemblance to that of the neighbouring ground, New South Wales found themselves in an eerily similar scenario to Queensland's grand final dilemma.

The Bulls were dismissed for 95 in just 35.5 overs to record a new Shield final low against South Australia on Wednesday, while the Blues were rolled for even less (64) in quicker time (30.3 overs) by Tasmania in early November 2020.

Both shellshocked outfits then found themselves well behind the game and needing to overcome first-innings deficits of the same magnitude – NSW were 175 adrift, and Queensland 176 in arrears when they began their second dig on day two of this year's final.

Not only did the Blues rally to pile on 6(dec)-522 with centuries to Nick Larkin, newly retired Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott (while Mitchell Starc remained 86no and was famously furious at being declared upon), they rolled Tasmania for 202 to record a remarkable 145-run win.

It will certainly have been seared into the memory of then-Tasmania batter Ben McDermott, who will resume unbeaten on 16 for the Bulls when the final resumes for day three.

Queensland remain a long way from pushing for the outright result that is their only route to the Shield – a drawn outcome would end in SA's favour on bonus points count – but they can take inspiration knowing it's been done before.

The Bulls currently lead SA by a solitary run with seven second innings wickets intact and the batting abilities of McDermott, Jack Clayton (also not out overnight), Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser and Jack Wildermuth to call upon.

Furthermore, the extended nature of the annual Shield final means they have an additional day at their disposal than did NSW four summers ago.

After day two of that earlier game, the Blues were 2-215 and 40 runs ahead before reducing Tasmania to 2-26 at stumps a day later in pursuit of a distant victory target of 348.

Despite the star-studded playing list at the time, NSW fielded just two Test regulars (Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon), the same ratio as the current Queensland outfit although their Australia representatives Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja have both been dismissed.

But as Peirson pointed out at the close of a disastrous day one, and Wildermuth reiterated a day later after Queensland doggedly fought back despite SA's significant advantage, the Bulls have long prided themselves on being able to win games seemingly beyond them.

"I think back to some of the games we've played this year, across the last five years when our backs have been against the wall," Peirson said on Wednesday evening.

"Finding a way to be competitive."

Queensland can also take reassurance from the game immediately preceding the final – also against SA at Rolton Oval – where the Bulls found themselves 5-86 in their only innings of a bat-dominated draw before posting a total of 370.

Their runs in that game came from lower-middle order trio Peirson (128), Neser (68) and Wildermuth (a breezy 104 from 90 balls) that secured Queensland sufficient batting bonus points to sneak into the play-off.

"The boys are feeling confident but we know we have a massive task ahead of us," Wildermuth said after day two.

"We've had that sort of year where it's been a bit of a rollercoaster.

"We've had some really good cricket, then some not-so-good cricket but we've been able to bounce back really well.

"I think we've got some good depth in our side, some experience, and the belief is definitely there."

After Test-capped seamer Trent Copeland made the early incisions for NSW in that game against Tasmania four years ago, it was Lyon's spin that put his team on the path to victory with the key scalps of Matthew Wade, Jake Doran and nightwatch Peter Siddle.

Peirson has already identified another spinner with Test experience – veteran leggie Mitchell Swepson – as the likely key factor for Queensland on the last days of the final if their batters can give him a fourth-innings lead to bowl at.

But SA's Jake Lehmann, the sole century maker of the final to date who faced a large portion of the seven overs (1-42) Swepson sent down in the first innings, is unsure if there is enough deterioration in the drop-in Rolton pitch to provide significant spin assistance.

"Hopefully not," Lehmann laughed when asked if Swepson might prove a factor in the final days with SA to bat last.

"There was probably a little bit there for him from around the wicket to the lefties, but I think we've got predominantly right handers.

"And I think trying to spin it off the good stuff will be hard out there."

Sheffield Shield final 2024-25

March 26-30 (10.35am ACDT): South Australia v Queensland, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

The Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Foxtel, Kayo Sports, cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Teams

South Australia: Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney (c), Jason Sangha, Alex Carey (wk), Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham

Queensland: Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Callum Vidler