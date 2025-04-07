Hazlewood holds his own in run-fest, Bumrah's IPL return

Star India fast bowler back for first time since Sydney Test but his Mumbai Indians lose close match to Hazlewood's RCB

The Indian Premier League is a batter's game, as another match in which 400-plus runs were thrashed off 40 overs underlined, but Josh Hazlewood has shown again that a bowler can still come out on top.

The Australian quick saw one of his overs disappear for 22, but his other three went for 15 accompanied by the crucial wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Hardik Pandya.

That was enough to carry Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the line against Mumbai Indians, their first win at the Wankhede since 2015, edging the clash by 12 runs after posting a daunting 5-221.

The match was notable for the return of Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first match since back trouble curtailed his involvement in the Sydney Test in early January. Looking as sharp as ever he produced the most economical bowling of the match, conceding 29 off his four overs.

But while Bumrah restrained RCB he could not dismiss them. Virat Kohli (67 off 42 balls) and Rajat Patidar (64 off 32) provided the core of an innings given late impetus by a 19-ball 40 not out from Jitesh Sharma.

Chasing 11-an-over the home team needed a fast start, and at 1-34 of three overs they were on course. Then Hazlewood entered the attack.

11:31 Play video Every ball: Bumrah's brilliance on Boxing Day 2018

His third ball was cracked for four by Rickelton, but his fourth thudded into the South African's pads. Not out said the umpire, believing it pitched outside leg with Hazlewood bowling over the wicket to the left-hander. RCB went upstairs, DRS showed the ball pitched in line, and Rickelton was on his way.

Hazlewood then bowled six successive dot balls to superstar bat Surykumar Yadav, before stepping out of the attack with 1-6 from his two overs and Indians well behind the rate at 2-54 off six.

When the big Australian returned Mumbai were 4-116 off 13 with Hardik Pandya fresh at the crease. This time Pandya hit his first three balls 6-4-6 then, after a wide, another four. Hazlewood was now 1-28 off three overs.

It wasn't personal. Next over Hardik hit elder brother Krunal Pandya for successive sixes.

The assault brought Mumbai back into the game but even with Hardik and Tilak Varma adding 89 off 34 balls the rate was still above two-a-ball when the latter fell for a 29-ball 56.

06:42 Play video Out of Office: spend a day off with Ash Gardner

Back came Hazlewood and Hardik again launched into him, but this time it did not carry and Liam Livingstone ended the Mumbai captain's innings on 42 off 15 balls.

Hazlewood completed his stint with 2-37 off four overs, handing the last over to Krunal with 19 required.

Now the other Australian, Tim David, joined the party. Having faced one ball, from which he scored a single, he had spent the match watching from the boundary, either in the dugout or guarding the perimeter. Which is where he was, at long off, to nonchalantly catch a drilled Mitchell Santner drive.

Next ball he took another catch, though the credit lay with Phil Salt who did the first half of an extraordinary relay catch, leaping to pluck Deepak Chahar's slog and lobbing it to David while in mid-air.

There was time for Krunal to take another wicket to finish with 4-45, and Pandya family bragging rights. "We both wanted to win but only one of us could," said Krunal, adding of Hardik: "He batted well, I feel for him."

IPL 2025 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 3 3 0 0 0 1.257 0 6 2 Gujarat Titans GUT 4 3 1 0 0 1.031 0 6 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 4 3 1 0 0 1.015 0 6 4 Punjab Kings KXI 3 2 1 0 0 0.074 0 4 5 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 4 2 2 0 0 0.07 0 4 6 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 4 2 2 0 0 0.048 0 4 7 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 4 2 2 0 0 -0.185 0 4 8 Mumbai Indians MI 5 1 4 0 0 -0.01 0 2 9 Chennai Super Kings CSK 4 1 3 0 0 -0.891 0 2 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 5 1 4 0 0 -1.629 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)