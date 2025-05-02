Gujarat put Cummins' Sunrisers on the brink of IPL elimination

Pat Cummins and Travis Head's Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes of reaching the IPL playoffs are fading after another defeat

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the brink of crashing out of this year's Indian Premier League after sinking to their seventh defeat by 38 runs at the hands of Gujarat Titans.

Skipper Subman Gill (76 from 38 balls) and Jos Buttler (64 from 37) crashed half-centuries to power the Titans to 6-224 from their 20 overs at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night, a total Hyderabad never looked like threatening.

Abhishek Sharma hit 74 (41 balls) with six sixes and Travis Head scored 20, but wickets fell regularly after the two openers departed, with Cummins' 19 not out from 10 balls adding only respectability to the final score as his side closed on 6-186.

It leaves the Sunrisers, last year's runners-up, languishing in second last with just three wins from their 10 games in IPL 2025, and with only four matches remaining their hopes of reaching the playoffs are fading, needing an unlikely string of results to catch Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings who sit fourth on 13 points.

"Our Powerplay with the ball wasn't great, I was guilty there, we gave away 20 too many," Cummins said post-match.

"Maybe chasing 200 would've been more realistic … it felt we were in the game with our batters but in the end, it was a bridge too far.

"We have to cling onto some hope. (It was) a big auction last year, this group will be together for three years, hopefully, so there's lots to play for."

The win lifted Gujarat to second on the table, level on points with top-ranked Mumbai Indians who have played an extra game.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23) got the home side off to a blistering start with an 87-run opening stand in seven overs, with their 82 in the Powerplay, including 13 boundaries, Gujarat's best ever start.

Buttler then added another 62 runs with his captain in quick time, and Washington Sundar (21) kept the momentum going at the death, with Cummins (1-40) one of the Sunrisers' most economical bowlers despite conceding 10 per over from his four.

Sharma and Head had the chase on track until fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna (2-19) and Mohammed Siraj (2-33) stalled their momentum, with the game all but over when they lost 4-6 between the 15th and 17th overs.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

