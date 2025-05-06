Gujarat survive showers in Mumbai to move top of IPL

Set 15 to win off one over in a rain-interrupted match, Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians on the final ball

Gujarat Titans have gone top of the Indian Premier League with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians amid showers that relented just in time.

In a game twice interrupted by rain, Gujarat won on the DLS method off the final ball of what was effectively a Super Over, reaching the revised target of 147 for the loss of seven wickets.

Mumbai had been restricted to 8-155 after losing five wickets for 27 runs in the middle overs.

Will Jacks top-scored with 53 after being dropped before he had scored. Suryakumar Yadav was also reprieved on 10 before scoring 35.

When rain first intruded, Gujarat were eight runs ahead on DLS, but Mumbai stormed back through their pace bowlers when play resumed.

Gujarat lost four wickets in 16 balls as Jasprit Bumrah clean-bowled Shubman Gill (43) and Shahrukh Khan (6) to finish with 2-19.

Sherfane Rutherford smashed a quickfire 28 off 15 balls, but Trent Boult trapped him lbw and Rashid Khan also fell leg before to Ashwani Kumar's searing yorker, before rain took the players off again.

When play resumed well past midnight, the Titans were tasked with 15 runs to win and six balls in which to get them.

Rahul Tewatia smashed Deepak Chahar for a straight boundary off the first ball and Gerald Coetzee smacked a six over long off to bring down the target to four off three balls.

After Chahar bowled a no-ball, Coetzee holed out at mid-wicket, leaving the equation one from one, or a real Super Over contest would ensue.

Arshad Khan drove to Hardik Pandya at mid-off and scrambled home when he would have been run out with a direct hit.

"There was a little bit of chaos when we came into bat after the rain," Gujarat captain Gill said. "But it's always good to have a W after the match."

Gujarat is now top of the standings with 16 points with three games to play, ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on net run-rate, while Mumbai is fourth with 14 points as the battle for the four playoff spots heats up.

"We fought well with the total we had," Mumbai captain Pandya said. "It was a game of margins. It was definitely not a 150-wicket. It was a 175-wicket, we were short by 20-25 runs."

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Mitch Owen ($550k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

2025 IPL standings