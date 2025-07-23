England rally as Pant retirement deals a blow to India

England have battled to keep India in check on day one of the fourth Test at Old Trafford with the tourists sweating over a foot injury to Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's retirement through injury slowed India's progress on day one of the fourth Test against England, with the tourists closing on 4-264 in their first innings as they look to keep the thrilling five-match series alive.

With England eyeing victory at Old Trafford that would seal a series win with one match to spare, captain Ben Stokes won the toss on Wednesday morning and opted to bowl.

But the hosts were frustrated as India survived the overcast Manchester conditions, the partnership of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal seeing them cruise through to lunch untroubled on 0-78.

Three wickets in the afternoon session costing just 36 runs, including India skipper Shubman Gill, swung momentum back in England's favour before tea, however.

England spinner Liam Dawson picked up his first Test wicket in eight years when he had opener Jaiswal caught for 58.

"It is nice to contribute to the team early on," the 35-year-old said.

"The age I am at, I probably thought Test cricket was gone but to be back is really cool. But it is one wicket, I have done nothing special."

As he often does, the entertaining Pant upped the ante after tea by playing a number of flamboyant shots.

But all that came to an abrupt end when he retired hurt on 37, having taken a blow on the foot trying to reverse sweep Chris Woakes.

Sai Sudharsan's maiden Test fifty had already taken India past 200.

But, having showed good judgement to England's short-ball tactics, he lost patience on 61 and flapped at Stokes with Brydon Carse running in to take a simple catch at long leg.

Reflecting on Pant's injury, Sudharsan revealed afterwards: "He was in a lot of pain, definitely.

"They have gone for scans and we will probably get to know (how serious it is) tomorrow.

"He was batting really well today.... it will definitely have consequences (if he is ruled out).

England could not make any further inroads, though, leaving the Test finely poised going into day two.