Kerr, Harris back for Sixers-Heat clash, India star will not return

Jemimah Rodrigues has been released by the Heat for the rest of WBBL|11, but two other stars will return as the Sixers meet the Heat

Amelia Kerr will return to bolster the Sydney Sixers as they take on the winless Brisbane Heat in Adelaide on Friday.

The Sixers sit in the middle of the table, locked in the battle with the Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers for a spot in the top four, and will be looking to pick up momentum after a five-day lay-off since their last outing.

Kerr missed the Sixers' last three matches due to a quad concern, and will strengthen their top order as they look to keep their campaign to make the finals for the first time since WBBL|08 on track.

Grace Harris meanwhile will come back to headline the Heat XI, but the club have confirmed star India import Jemimah Rodrigues will not be returning this season.

Sydney Sixers squad v Heat: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Kua, Emma Mannix-Geeves, Ellyse Perry, Mady Villiers

Harris has returned after sitting out Tuesday's game against the Strikers as part of her workload management plan following the calf injury that ruled her out of the ODI World Cup.

Rodrigues requested to be released for the remaining four matches of WBBL|11 in order to stay in India. She had returned home last weekend as part of a pre-arranged commitment where she was to be involved in India teammate Smriti Mandhana’s wedding.

Brisbane Heat squad v Sixers: Jess Jonassen (c), Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Annie O’Neil, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed after Mandhana's father suffered a health issue, and Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate.

"It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India," Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said.

"The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future.

"Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances.

"She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games."

The Heat are still chasing their first win of the tournament following a thrilling last-ball loss against the Strikers at Karen Rolton Oval on Tuesday.

Their finals hopes have all-but evaporated, with only the slightest mathematical chance remaining.

However, they can still play spoilsport against one of their fiercest rivals in the Sixers.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings