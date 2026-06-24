Australia hopeful of Litchfield return for Lord's showdown

Australia have an extended break before crunch clash with India to mull over their selection conundrum

Phoebe Litchfield is on track in her recovery from a quad injury ahead of Australia's blockbuster T20 World Cup showdown against India at Lord's, coach Shelley Nitschke says, with her likely return to cause a welcome headache for selectors.

Litchfield has missed Australia's past three group matches after suffering an acute quad injury during her match-winning 24-ball knock of 50 against South Africa at Old Trafford on June 13.

Australia earmarked the India match for a potential return early on and the 22-year-old was put through her paces on the Headingley outfield ahead of Tuesday's game against Pakistan, getting through a running session before a solid batting stint in the nets.

Speaking to cricket.com.au on Wednesday, Nitschke confirmed she was optimistic Litchfield would be available.

Allrounder Ellyse Perry was elevated to No.3 in Litchfield's place, scoring 19no, one and 71, but will slot back down to four when her teammate returns.

"I think Pheebs is tracking really well and hopefully will be available for the India game," Nitschke said.

"And then, that's going to be really tough call – Pheebs is likely to come back into that number three position, so then we've got some decisions to make on what the set-up looks like and how to structure up.

"But obviously someone has come out for her."

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A final call on Litchfield's availability will be made closer to Sunday's game, with Australia to train at Lord's on Friday and at Wormsley, a rural ground an hour west of central London, on Saturday.

Who makes way for Litchfield is not the only question facing selectors.

Grace Harris's experience at Lord's in The Hundred and in England domestic T20 cricket, where she strikes at 165, could see her come into consideration.

Her only opportunity of this T20 World Cup so far came when she slotted in for an injured Ashleigh Gardner against Bangladesh, but was not required to bat in a nine-wicket win.

"She's played at Lord's quite a bit with the London Spirit, so she certainly throws her hat into the ring as well," Nitschke said.

"She's been really unlucky so we've certainly got some options."

Australia also face major decisions over the make-up of their bowling attack.

They went with one specialist quick against South Africa at Manchester alongside allrounders Perry, Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey, while Megan Schutt came into the XI against Bangladesh and Lucy Hamilton played back-to-back matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

Hamilton, 19, was impressive in her first two T20 World Cup appearances despite going wicketless, maintaining an economy rate of 3.83 across her six overs.

Playing either Hamilton or Schutt following Litchfield's return would likely mean leaving out a spinner.

Australia have deployed played all four of their spinners in each game bar the match against Bangladesh when Gardner was sidelined.

Skipper Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham have so far been outstanding, with the former Australia's leading wicket-taker with six at an average of 9.00 and economy rate of 4.50.

Wareham is not far behind, having taken five at 6.60 with an economy of 3.80, while fellow leggie Alana King (two at 25, economy 6.25) and off-spinner Gardner (one wicket at 51, economy 7.28) have yet to make the same impact.

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England's heatwave, which will see temperatures in London hover around the mid-30s all week, will also have a bearing on conditions and selection.

Australia do have the benefit of a four-day break to mull their selections.

As the second game in Sunday's Lord's double header, they could also make a late call on their approach based on how South Africa's match against Bangladesh plays out.

"Lucy's been great, but we've got some options (to weigh up)," Nitschke said.

"I think with India we've probably got enough data there now to make sure we get our match-ups really right.

"So that's something we'll sit down in the next couple of days and have a look at, and hopefully come up with the right XI for them."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video