Top 20 in 2020: The best Test moments, No.5

There are moments in cricket, as in all sport, that are so memorable you can recall exactly where you were and who you were with when they happened.

Be they back-to-the-wall hundreds or feats of individual brilliance, they are the moments you've re-watched countless times in the years since and still get chills every time.

Re-live the countdown so far: 20-18 | 17-15 | 14-12 | 11-9 | 8-6

As part of our 20 in 2020 countdown series, we're looking back at the 20 most memorable moments from Test matches played on Australian soil in the past 20 years.

They might not be the best innings ever played, or the perfect bowling performance, but rather moments that are quite simply unforgettable.

We continue today with number 5 in our Top 20 countdown of the best Test moments and we will take a look at the top batting and bowling performances in the coming weeks as well.

Make sure you return to cricket.com.au and the CA Live app every day this week as we continue the countdown all the way to No.1

5) Peter Siddle’s birthday hat-trick

The Gabba, 2010

By Adam Burnett

It is closing on a decade since it happened but still Peter Siddle can lay claim to being the most recent Australian to take a Test hat-trick.

There isn't a great deal from the summer of 2010-11 for Australians to recall fondly – England won the Ashes here for the first time since 1986-87 – and Siddle's three-card trick, coming as it did on the opening day of the Test season, was a spine-tingling benchmark that was never topped.

And, as Mark Taylor famously screamed in commentary that day, it was also Siddle's birthday.

From the Vault: Peter Siddle's birthday hat-trick in full

And while the now 35-year-old has since said birthdays nowadays for him are a time of sadness due to the death of Phillip Hughes on the same day in 2014, at the time, there was only elation.

"I don't want to be mean to parents and friends who have given me presents over all the years, but this is definitely going to be one of the best birthday presents I'm ever going to get," Siddle said at stumps on day one of that first Test at the Gabba. "It's an amazing feeling."

It seems strange now, given the has become a part of Ashes history, but Siddle was far from guaranteed to even play in that series opener.

Siddle pleads for the wicket of Stuart Broad // Getty

The right-armer had missed Australia's previous six Tests with back stress fractures and left-arm quick Doug Bollinger had made an impact in his time in Baggy Green.

But skipper Ricky Ponting – an unabashed admirer of Siddle – and the selectors opted for the more traditional balance of two right-armers (Ben Hilfenhaus and Siddle) and the left-armer Mitchell Johnson, their confidence in the Victorian's fitness boosted by the fact he had returned to Sheffield Shield in impressive fashion, snaring 13 wickets in three matches.

So here he was, lining up for Australia in his 18th Test match, against an England side feeling buoyant about their chances of a rare Ashes triumph away from home.

Ashes Moments: Siddle remembers his birthday hat-trick

Siddle took his first wicket in the middle of the day, and it was the man who would become his bunny – England ace Kevin Pietersen. It broke what had looked an innings-defining stand between Pietersen and Alastair Cook, and in his next over, Siddle had Paul Collingwood caught in the cordon for four to leave the tourists 4-125.

Cook and Ian Bell rebuilt before Siddle returned in the evening session. In the second over of his spell, he had Cook edging through to Shane Watson to break the opener's stubborn resistance.

The next ball was fast and full, angled in at the right-handed Matt Prior. It took his middle stump and just like that, the birthday boy was on a hat-trick.

In the commentary box, former Australia skipper Taylor was going ballistic, adding an edge of exhilaration to the moment for the television audience around the country.

Pure elation // Getty

Then it happened. Another full ball – which Siddle later revealed had not been the intention – swung viciously into the toes of the left-handed Stuart Broad. The Australians appealed manically, the finger went up, the celebrations began… and then Broad reviewed.

It was an unfortunate delay to an historic moment but it also served to build the tension; when the third umpire's verdict was also 'OUT', the Gabba roared as one, and Siddle, like his fellow Victorian Shane Warne before him, was the proud owner of an Ashes hat-trick.

Top 20 in 2020: Best Test moments countdown (so far)

20) Legends bid farewell

19) Warner dines out before lunch

18) Smith's brave last stand

17) Hussey and McGrath's final stand

16) McGrath predicts his milestone moment

15) Perfect delivery cooks England skipper

14) McGrath's miracle catch

13) Perry celebrates 200 ... twice

12) The Harmison ball

11) Warne falls heartbreakingly short

10) A trio of Test triples

9) A fitting tribute to a fallen friend

8) McGrath & Gillespie's batting masterclass

7) Collapses and controversy in SCG nail-biter

6) Amazing Adelaide

5) Peter Siddle's birthday hat-trick

Make sure you return to cricket.com.au and the CA Live app every day this week as we continue the countdown all the way to No.1