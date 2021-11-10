‘Written off’ Aussies’ T20 standing to be revealed

Well aware of critics who thought making a World Cup semi-final was beyond his team, Aaron Finch believes their contest with Pakistan will reveal their true standing in international T20 cricket.

With six wins from their preceding 21 games and five consecutive series defeats leading into the seventh edition of a tournament their men’s team had never won, the Aussies had been in the unusual position of not being considered a favourite at a major cricket tournament.

Notwithstanding a notable hiccup against fellow semi-finalists England, an Australian side (bolstered by a host of leading players who had missed recent T20 encounters) have put together a strong run of form to earn the right to face this World Cup’s only unbeaten side.

“In the lead-up to the tournament so you see the odd quote or comment that people have written you off,” said Finch, who added that such criticism had not been formally discussed by the team.

“It’s interesting how the narrative can change really quick – about 10 days ago, our team was too old and now we’re an experienced team. That’s just how it goes.

“From day one I’ve had a lot of confidence in how we’ve gone about it with the squad that we’ve got.

“I don’t think we’ve exceeded our expectations whatsoever – we came here with a really clear plan to win this tournament and we’re still alive to do that.

“It would mean a lot to win it but we’ve still got a semi-final to focus on first, coming up against a very good and in-form Pakistan side. It will be a great challenge to test us and see where we are in the world.”

Australia look likely to live or die by their pace-first, long-batting-line-up strategy despite Finch stressing all squad members would be considered for the Dubai clash being played 1am Friday morning AEDT (Thursday evening local).

QUICK SINGLE How Aussies bucked Cup trend to break finals drought

Among the options is Ashton Agar whose left-arm spin turns away from all but one of Pakistan’s top seven, including the Super 12s stage’s leading batter Babar Azam.

The Pakistan captain has slammed half-centuries in all but one of the group games and also has a dominant recent form line against Australia in T20Is, notching scores of 50, 59no, 50, 45 and 68no in his last five knocks against them.

But Finch warned against being “seduced” by matchups.

Recalling Agar would involve a brave move to either revert to the five-bowler line-up that flopped against England or drop one of the star pace trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins.

Warner, Marsh deliver as Windies farewell legends

“We’ll sit down and discuss the XI this afternoon. There’s no doubt our quicks have done a really good job,” said Finch.

“We look at the opposition and their strengths and weaknesses and what resources we have to match up against that.

“We also have to look at what we do well and stay true to that.

“If we get seduced into looking purely at matchups then you probably go away from your own strengths.

“It’s a bit of give and take – you take all the information in and make a judgement call. But you’ve got to look after your own backyard first.”

Omitting Mitch Marsh, who missed the England game when Agar returned to the side, is simply not an option.

Marsh’s tremendous recent T20 form has culminated in a match-winning half-century against West Indies, while his five-ball cameo of 16 against Bangladesh also proved vital in ensuring Australia’s net run-rate ended up higher than third-placed South Africa.

He also bowled for the first time during the tournament in Australia’s victory over the Windies, with his, Marcus Stoinis’ and Glenn Maxwell’s overs to be vital in curtailing Pakistan’s red-hot top order presuming Australia stick with just the four frontline bowlers.

“It can be a tough balancing act (playing just four specialist bowlers). The fact we have the three allrounders in Maxwell, Marsh and Stoinis to bowl those four overs has been really beneficial for us,” said Finch.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Semi-finals

Nov 10: England v New Zealand, Abu Dhabi (6pm local, 1am Nov 11 AEDT)

Nov 11: Pakistan v Australia, Dubai (6pm local, 1am Nov 12 AEDT)

Final

Nov 14: TBC v TBC, Dubai (6pm local, 1am Nov 15 AEDT)

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia