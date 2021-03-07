Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Finch explains Agar promotion, regrets missed chance

Australia's skipper takes some of the responsiblity for his side's below-par score in the series decider against New Zealand

Sam Ferris

7 March 2021, 02:46 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo