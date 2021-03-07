Finch explains Agar promotion, regrets missed chance

Aaron Finch has put today's loss series-deciding loss on his shoulders but says Australia can leave New Zealand with plenty of positives.

Australia had fought back from 0-2 to force a series decider on Sunday, but were completely outplayed by New Zealand, who sealed the series with a comprehensive seven-wicket win in Wellington.

Matthew Wade (44 from 29) and Finch (36 from 32) top scored in Australia's innings of 8-142, which was hampered by New Zealand's effective slow bowlers on a used pitch.

Finch was out in the 10th over to leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who took three wickets as the Black Caps bowled 12 overs of spin and restricted Australia's free-flowing batters.

The Australia captain scored at a similar rate in Friday's fourth game before exploding to take 26 off the last over bowled by Kyle Jamieson, but today he couldn't go on after getting set.

That couldn't be said for Martin Guptill, the New Zealand opener who cashed in on his start by crunching 71 from 46 balls in a player-of-the-match performance that proved to be the difference.

"When you invest 32 balls into your innings, you want to be the one to kick on and go on and get that 60-, 70-, 80-run score that can probably turn that (total) into a 160, 170 score," Finch said after the match.

"From there you put the opposition under a bit more press straight away. Any risk they take is highlighted a little bit more when you've got more runs on the board.

"Myself and Matty Wade, two quite experienced players to play 32 and (29) balls (and not go on) that was probably the difference. Guptill got away and kept going."

Finch opened alongside rookie Josh Philippe, who was promoted having spent the series batting at first drop, as Australia re-jigged their batting order to break up a middle order full of right-handers.

Wade batted at No.3 while Ashton Agar was again elevated to No.6 to leave the hard-hitting Mitch Marsh less than three overs to bat.

Finch explained the reshuffle was a predetermined plan to mix up the left- and right-handed batters against New Zealand's spinners, who both turn their stock ball the same direction.

"We knew that with Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi both spinning the ball into the left-hander we wanted to be able to access both sides of the ground," Finch said.

"That was a plan we went into the series with.

"With Matty Wade being at the top, we had no other left-hand options until Ash at seven. So we wanted to try and maximise that left-hand option against the two spinners spinning it into the left-hander, and then give Mitch some access to some pace towards the back end of the innings where he can be so destructive."

While Australia leave New Zealand tonight as the losing side, they do so having pushed one of the world's premier white-ball teams all the way, despite being without their Test stars.

Finch said the debuts of Philippe and speedster Riley Meredith, the use of different tactics and the character shown by his team were the positives the Aussies can take out of the series, not to mention his own return to form.

"The debutants played really well," Finch said. "Josh (scored) a couple of 40s, if he kicks them on to 60s and 70s which he has been doing at domestic cricket that will be great for his confidence.

"Riley Meredith was outstanding throughout. I know he got hit a little bit towards the end today but his aggression, his pace was brilliant.

"He showed that he's well and truly up to the level of international cricket. He's got the skills for it.

"Ash Agar hadn't bowled a lot of Powerplay overs in his international career, that was something we wanted to explore with Adam Zampa as well.

"Jhye Richardson started off really well then, he didn't struggle, he was still bowling really nicely he just didn't get the wickets.

"So for him to maintain his composure through that time when you're bowling well and things aren't going your way, that was a real positive for him. To come out today and bowl excellent under some tough situations where you've got two in batters looking to go big.

"The spirits were always high even when things weren't going our way in those first couple of games. We were always confident we could bounce back and be really competitive.

"It was really disappointing to lose today after working our way back into the series so well."

