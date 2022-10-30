Toss-up? Finch open to bowl-first rethink

It helped deliver his side a maiden T20 title, but Aaron Finch is open to a rethink of the bowl-first mentality in response to a World Cup trending towards favouring teams doing the setting.

Just four of the 11 Super 12s matches played so far have been won by the chasing side – and one of those was a miracle win by India at the MCG made possible by a late meltdown from Pakistan.

The early numbers by no means indicate chasing is no longer desirable, but it is certainly not the advantage it was in the UAE last year when late-night dew gave teams batting second a huge advantage.

Teams bowling first won two-thirds of the Super-12s and finals games during that tournament.

Finch would do well to chuck a few chips onto a roulette wheel if his recent record at the toss is anything to go by; the Australian captain has lost just six of the 26 T20 International tosses he has contested since the beginning of last year's World Cup.

From those 20 toss wins, he has elected to bat first just twice.

But, ahead of his side's first game against Ireland in any format in six years, Finch insists his preference is not set in stone.

Asked if he had changed his thinking for this World Cup, the 35-year-old said: "Yeah, a little bit.

"The dew factor in the subcontinent played a huge part in that becoming a really chase-bias tournament (last year).

"But then you've got the weather factor as well in most games that have been played (this year) – there's been some around for a lot of games.

"So teams generally prefer to chase (in those conditions), but I'm definitely not against batting first.

"What we've seen is if you can put enough pressure on, if you can put a decent enough total and force teams to go hard against a quality bowling attack with a little bit of movement, it's really difficult.

"Batting second, you tend to back-end your innings. Batting first, you can probably be a little bit more freewheeling."

The Aussies have these factors and others to consider as they head into their final two group-stage games needing not only to win, but potentially to record big victories to qualify for the semi-finals.

The potential for more weather-affected games is also a consideration, though sunny skies have greeted them in Brisbane for their clash with Ireland and more good weather is forecast for Monday.

It is a relief after Melbourne's miserable weather saw their match against England abandoned.

The heat may lessen the likelihood of the Gabba presenting the kind of seaming pitch Ireland blindsided England on at the MCG last week with their skilful medium pacers.

Australia certainly got some good preparation on Sunday at Allan Border Field if such conditions do present, with some spicy training wickets seeing Steve Smith cop a nasty blow to his right hand.

The reserve batter looked ok and continued training but teammates remained wary.

In terms of their net-run-rate (NRR), Australia know they need to improve it given their comfortable win over Sri Lanka was not enough to transform it into a number above zero as a result of how badly they lost to New Zealand in their first match.

Games against the two lowest-ranked teams in their group (they face Afghanistan in Adelaide later this week) would appear to present a chance to fix that, but Finch stressed they cannot go into the matches thinking about handing out thrashings.

"I think you have to earn the right to go after a run-rate (boosting) performance," said Finch, who added that they don't necessarily need to bowl first to give themselves a chance to improve their NRR.

"We've seen how damaging how Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game. You never go into a game thinking about things like that. That will naturally unfold if the opportunity presents.

"First and foremost you have to do the basics well and get your team into a position that – if that presents – you can push forward.

"The last thing you want to do is push too hard and leave yourself a lot to do and then you end up in a stick or twist (situation). All we've got to do is win two games and hopefully things fall our way."

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs

Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 28: Match abandoned vs. England

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for the full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture