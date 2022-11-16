Finch among Aussies released by IPL franchises

Australia's T20 skipper - who this week put in for the Pakistant Super League draft - is the highest profile Aussie player let go by their IPL club ahead of the December 23 auction

cricket.com.au

16 November 2022, 07:50 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo