KFC BBL|10

Out of sorts Finch plots aggressive BBL fightback

Renegades skipper Aaron Finch says he needs to rediscover his attacking mindset as his team take on derby rivals Melbourne Stars at the MCG

AAP

16 January 2021, 07:35 PM AEST

