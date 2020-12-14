Finch set for short break after Renegades 'train wreck'

The Melbourne Renegades will need to make amends for their "train wreck" batting performance without Aaron Finch as coach Michael Klinger confirmed the captain would get a well-deserved break.

Finch has been away from home since August due to international, Indian Premier League and KFC BBL commitments but will finally get some time off over Christmas as he sits out the Renegades' next match against the Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.

The 34-year-old will leave a hole at the top of the Gades' batting order after they folded for just 60 - the second lowest total in BBL history - on Sunday against the Sydney Sixers.

But his absence will be offset by star allrounder Mohammad Nabi and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad becoming available for the Hurricanes game after serving their 14-day quarantine period, while Will Sutherland also returns for Australia A duties.

"We're going to give him a break now and then (he can) come back ready and charging for our last 11 games and finals hopefully," Klinger said of Finch on Sunday.

After they slumped to 4-25, the Renegades chose to chase the 'Bash Boost' bonus point in pursuit of the Sydney Sixers' mammoth 4-205.

But it all went pear-shaped, as they were bowled out for 60 to succumb to the biggest defeat (by runs) in the tournament's history.

Klinger defended the decision but said it was possible there'd be further lopsided games this summer as teams put their eggs in the one-point basket.

"After that start, as you would have seen, our tactics were to try and get that bonus point," he explained. "It kept getting worse after that, it was a bit of a train wreck.

"The discussion was 'Is a point more important, or net run-rate?' Obviously we didn't get either. If we were one, two down we could have taken the game deep."

The Brisbane Heat meanwhile have welcomed back Mujeeb ur Rahman, who has recovered from COVID-19 and has exited hotel quarantine, as well as Australia A pair Jack Wildermuth and Mark Steketee.

The trio's fitness will be assessed before the Heat name their starting XI to take on Sydney Thunder in Canberra tonight.

For Tuesday's game in Launceston, both the Adelaide Strikers (Alex Carey) and the Hobart Hurricanes (Ben McDermott) will have key players back into their side, with Carey to captain his team.

"It's such a great experience for our players to go with the Australian team because they can't not learn from that experience," Strikers fast bowler Daniel Worrall said.

"Having guys like (Carey) in the Aussie set-up, Travis Head at the moment, when they come back they're much better players – a lot calmer around the group and they've always got a point to prove."

- with AAP