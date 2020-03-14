Dust-ups to dominance: Duo on track to be Aussies' best ever

Australia extend hold over New Zealand with emphatic win

Aaron Finch and David Warner will go down in history as one of Australia's most dominant one-day opening combinations, a duo that first crossed paths almost two decades ago.

Finch and Warner put on 124 for the first wicket in Australia's 71-run win over New Zealand on Friday, marking their 10th century stand batting together.

Only the legendary pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, with 16, has more century partnerships opening the batting for Australia in 50-over cricket.

Finch and Warner's first encounter ever was 150km north of Melbourne at the Under-15 national carnival where NSW and Victoria went head to head.

Finch recalls when and where their relationship began, the early angst and how it has blossomed over the past 18 years.

"It's been there a long time since we played against each other at a small little ground in Bendigo," Finch said. "It's come a long way since then.

"We've had some dust ups as youngsters on the field.

"He's someone who gives his all every game he plays regardless if it's club team, IPL, Australia, NSW. I love batting with him."

It was January 2014 when Finch and Warner first teamed up at the top of the order in a one-dayer for their country, immediately striking up a rapport in a 163-run stand against England at the MCG, with the Victorian making a match-winning 121 on his home turf.

They've since passed triple figures nine more times, including a whopping unbeaten 258 against India in Mumbai last January to set a new record for the highest opening stand for Australia abroad.

Finch and Warner first opened in an ODI in 2014 // Getty

The pair now average 51.51 opening the batting together and if that rate continues they are set to pass Gilchrist and Hayden as Australia's most prolific top-order tandem in the next few years.

Finch says their success comes from not just knowing how they each hit the ball but from how they are as people away from cricket.

"It's about knowing each other's personality and games as opposed to anything else," Finch said.

"I think the fact we get along so well and spend a lot of time together away from the game at times I think helps adds to that a little bit as well.

"It's a unique relationship. I think any relationship Davey has is quite unique.

"He doesn't do things by half, Bull."

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: Australia win by 71 runs

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo