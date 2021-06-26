West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Families on tour key, says dad-to-be Finch

Australia's limited-overs captain hopes families will soon rejoin Australian cricketers on tours

AAP

26 June 2021, 08:16 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo