ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Finch's odds slip ahead of crucial World Cup clash

Australia captain Aaron Finch is now in serious doubt for his side's do-or-die T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan after being sidelined during their final training session at Adelaide Oval this afternoon

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

3 November 2022, 07:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

