Finch's odds slip ahead of crucial World Cup clash

Having this afternoon rated himself a "70-30" chance of overcoming his hamstring injury to play in tomorrow's vital T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan, Australia captain Aaron Finch's odds had slipped so drastically a few hours later he now seems almost certain to be sidelined.

Finch addressed a media conference prior to his team's final training session ahead of what might prove the ultimate match of their World Cup defence and indicated he would not risk taking the field at Adelaide Oval tomorrow if there was "even a one per cent chance" of being below full fitness.

The 35-year-old then undertook a series of fitness drills, including a sprint under the eyes of team fitness staff and soon after left the field with a look of resignation on his face.

While most of his top-order teammates then headed to the nets for a lengthy batting session, Finch was rendered an onlooker and spent much of that time chatting with coach Andrew McDonald, selection chair George Bailey and likely replacement skipper tomorrow, Matthew Wade.

He also spoke at length with young allrounder Cameron Green who looms as David Warner's new opening partner for the game Australia must win emphatically if they are to hold any hope of progressing to the tournament's play-off round.

Power-hitter Tim David, who like Finch had hurt his hamstring in last Monday's win over Ireland at the Gabba, undertook the same series of fitness tests as his captain but later batted in the nets without showing any overt signs of discomfort.

While no formal announcement has been made about the pair's availability for tomorrow, Finch gave every indication he won't be fit and given he has already announced his retirement from ODI cricket it is unclear if his time in Australia colours is over should they bow out of the World Cup tomorrow.

Prior to today's training session, he gave an insight into the thinking he carried into the fitness examination.

"I'll test it out properly this afternoon to make sure I'm not hindering the side at all leading into the game, because I think that's the worst possible scenario – that you leave the guys short out there, with one player fewer," he said.

"The coach, the medicos – everyone is on the same page.

"We chatted about doing enough to know in my mind and in their minds that it's not a risk to play, but also at the same time not doing too much so that you risk a long-term injury (in case) we do get through to a semi-final.

"It's a fine line … but if I don't feel confident in my hamstring, then I won't play."

Finch "tweaked" his hamstring during Australia's win over Ireland, a game in which his innings of 63 from 44 balls earned him player of the match honours and signalled a welcome return to form.

But in the wake of that match, he cited a history of hamstring problems throughout his 12-year international career that ensures Australia take an understandably conservative approach for their final Super 12s fixture tomorrow.

According to the skipper, the results of David's hamstring scan were virtually identical and he will also come under scrutiny to ensure he is able to withstand the rigours of a high-stakes game, with Steve Smith the auxiliary batter in Australia's squad who could cover if David is also ruled out.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis, who was the third hamstring injury to emerge from the Brisbane match batted in the nets today and had already been passed fit to play tomorrow.

The host nation's hopes of defending their T20 World Cup crown hinge on them inflicting a hefty defeat on Afghanistan to markedly improve their net-run-rate (NRR), assuming that fellow Group 1 finals aspirants New Zealand and England win their final Super 12 games against Ireland and Sri Lanka respectively.

Finch conceded maths and equations were not his favourite pastime when attending school at Colac in Victoria's western districts, but added team strategists would work though all possible in-match scenarios before tomorrow's game to ensure Australia were ready for any contingency.

He also noted that trying to blast Afghanistan off the park from ball one tomorrow was fraught with danger, especially given the final standings in Group 1 won't be known until all matches are completed on Saturday.

Finch pulls up after tweaking his hamstring in Brisbane on Monday // Getty

"If you walk out thinking you need to score 250, and go out all guns blazing, can leave yourself really vulnerable," Finch said.

"Regardless of whether we bat first or bowl first, the foundation – the first three or four overs – is the key to being successful because that then allows guys to play their natural game, and maybe be overly aggressive at certain times as well, with bat and ball.

"Searching for wickets, or searching for quick runs.

"The reality is our first game (a heavy loss to New Zealand) has put us in this situation.

"We knew for the rest of the tournament it would come down to run rate should things go well, but also there's still two other games in the pool to be played as well so first and foremost we need to get the two points.

"The last thing you want to have happen is you push too hard, you compromise the two points and potentially something happens in the Sri Lanka-England game (on Saturday) and you leave yourself vulnerable."

Australia's cause could be further aided by the injuries being carried by Afghanistan's star spinner, Rashid Khan.

The 24-year-old has carried a back complaint through the T20 World Cup and suffered a jarred knee in his team's loss to Sri Lanka at the Gabba last Tuesday.

On today's return to Adelaide Oval, where he has become a crowd favourite playing for Adelaide Strikers in the KFC BBL, Rashid took no part in Afghanistan's initial fielding drills and did not bowl during their subsequent nets session.

He spent much of the match-eve training run chatting with medical staff and sharing technical tips with enthralled net bowlers, and appeared inconvenienced when batting for a brief period before finishing the session with a series of outfield catches.

However, Afghanistan assistant coach Raees Ahmadza had told reporters prior to training beginning that the champion leg spinner would only take part in batting drills today and that he was not in doubt for tomorrow's match against Australia.

"He's fine," Ahmadza said.

"He's very good, and he's got batting in today's net session.

"Everyone is okay, and we want to finish the tournament with a positive result.

"It will not be an easy game for us to play against Australia, in Australian conditions.

"But we are here to give them a tough time and I think Australia will be under pressure because they want to win and we are here to finish the tournament with high morale."