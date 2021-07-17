West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

Finch injury puts Aussie VC role in spotlight

Aaron Finch is under an injury cloud for the three ODIs against the West Indies after aggravating a knee complaint in the fifth T20

Louis Cameron in St Lucia

17 July 2021, 03:45 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo