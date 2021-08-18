IPL 2021

Finch clarifies IPL position, backs T20 World Cup prep

A staunch opponent of players who skipped the Windies and Bangladesh tours going to the IPL back in June, Aaron Finch has softened his stance with an eye on the T20 World Cup

Louis Cameron

18 August 2021, 04:34 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

