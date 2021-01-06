KFC BBL|10

Renegades playing 'dumb' cricket: Finch

Melbourne Renegades skipper frustrated after his team suffers a seventh consecutive BBL loss

AAP

6 January 2021, 08:16 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo