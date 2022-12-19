Fresh Finch embraces veteran status for 'Gades

Melbourne Renegades veteran Aaron Finch says his time off following a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup has freshened him up for a big KFC BBL campaign – and he showed the early signs of it on Sunday evening.

The 36-year-old was in vintage form at Marvel Stadium against a Sydney Thunder outfit still recovering from their capitulation against the Adelaide Strikers two day before, steering his side to victory with 70 not out in a perfectly executed run chase under the roof.

Finch, who became a father for the first time last year, said a fresh perspective, and a lack of cricket in the lead up to this season, has helped him return to form in the early stages on the campaign.

“Obviously I missed the last World Cup game against Afghanistan with a hammy twinge,” Finch said after the final-over win against the Sydney Thunder.

“It was just about trying to refresh and recharge (after that) because that was a really big build up through the end of the World Cup.

“We played a lot of cricket with an international tour to India in there at some point as well.

“So it was just trying to get away a little bit and just enjoying time at home. It's underrated, mental freshness is.

“At 36 - there's not a huge amount of that one extra training session is going to do, but spending more time at home, being a husband and being a dad is more important sometimes.”

The Aussie T20 skipper has jumped down the batting order to the No.4 spot, a role has tried from time to time over his career including this season with the national side.

While he could only manage a score of 4 in the opener on Thursday against the Brisbane Heat, Finch said he was enjoying the challenge of not opening the innings.

“Any time I've been in the middle of the road, I've really enjoyed the challenge of it because there's so many different variables,” he said.

“You can be in at any time, you come in at two for none, or right towards the back end of the innings and it's just about trying to think your way through scenarios.

“Probably the biggest change has been in the powerplay, you get off to a flyer, you hit the ball in the middle into a gap and you get four and you can hit a few boundaries in a row.

“Whereas in the middle (order), you hit good shots for one a lot of the time. So it's about trying to find different ways to hit the boundary and keep momentum going.”

The Renegades have won their first two of games of the season for the first time since BBL|08 – a summer in which the club won their inaugural title.

While emphasising it was early days, Finch said there was certainly a different feel around the team in red after three years glued to the bottom of the table, with the excitement of youth a real key in the former captain’s mind.

“There's been quite a bit of change over in our squad, which had to happen no doubt after three years down the bottom,” he said.

“The youngsters keep the old blokes ticking along really well. They bring the energy and excitement, and their naivety at times is a great thing.

“And you're just trying to help them along the way on their on their journey because (T20) is hard, cricket is hard mentally for a young player, especially guys that probably don't get to play a huge amount of it.

“To play 14 games a year plus probably the odd club game, it's not a huge amount for young kids, so it's trying to try to help them where I can and also let them just work it out for themselves at times because they're super talented and they'll work it out pretty quick.”

The Renegades will next play the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday in Geelong, before a Christmas Eve clash with the Hurricanes in Hobart as they look to continue their early season momentum.

The Thunder meanwhile will get a shot at redemption against the Strikers when they travel to Adelaide on Tuesday on the back of two losses in a row.

They will be sweating on the fitness of skipper Jason Sangha, who appeared to injure his left shoulder late in the Renegades innings when he dived in the outfield.

Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss said the 23-year-old would get scans on Monday and that the club would know more in the coming days.

“He’s a little bit sore obviously, as you saw when he came off, but it's too early to tell,” Bayliss said post match.

“He's having some imaging done in the morning and we'll know more then … so fingers crossed.”