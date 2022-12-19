KFC BBL|12

Fresh Finch embraces veteran status for 'Gades

Former skipper Aaron Finch believes the addition of youth has reinvigorated the Renegades squad

Riley Alexander

19 December 2022, 01:29 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo