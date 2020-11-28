'He's got a few credits': Finch backs Starc to bounce back

'Smith calls himself Barry Bonds when he's in that kind of mood'

Australia captain Aaron Finch says Mitch Starc has too many credits in the bank for him to be concerned about his strike weapon losing his radar in Friday's ODI win over India.

Starc started Australia's defence of 374 with an 11-ball, 20-run over that was the second-most expensive opening over in ODI history.

The star left-armer bowled four wide deliveries, including one down the leg side that went for four, a front-foot no ball and was hit for two boundaries by India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

After his second over then went for seven, Finch removed Starc from the attack as India piled on the runs in an exhilarating start to the mammoth run chase.

While his start was wayward, Starc improved as the night went on in short bursts, with his final seven overs yielding 1-38 to finish with 1-65 from nine, and his sole wicket came in trademark fashion – a searing yorker from round the wicket to castle Mohammad Shami.

Finch was spotted chatting to his paceman throughout the opening overs, telling his spearhead to relax and not search for wickets, which was not helped by a new ball that did not offer early swing.

Speaking after Australia's 66-run victory, Finch said his side is in debt to Starc, who is closing in on 200 ODI wickets and last year broke the record for the most wickets (27) at a 50-over World Cup.

"We know he's a great bowler," Finch told cricket.com.au.

"It's probably unfortunate you have to bowl him in short, sharp spells, you'd like him to get a few more overs and get a bit more rhythm.

"But the amount of times he's got us out of jail in one-day cricket, T20 cricket - he's a got a few credits, don't worry about that.

"A few boys still owe him a couple of beers I reckon for some handy work that he's mopped up."

Finch described the win as "patchy", headlined by an uncharacteristically poor night in the field that saw the hosts drop four catches, while India grassed three of their own.

The normally bankable Glenn Maxwell put down two chances, Pat Cummins lost a high ball in the SCG lights and Adam Zampa spilled a top edge from Virat Kohli.

While the preparation has been far from normal, with the Australian squad forced to train in two groups as the IPL players quarantined upon arrival from the UAE, Finch is not putting down the display to bubble rust.

"Half the guys have been playing Shield cricket, the other half have been playing IPL and training hard out at Blacktown when we came back into quarantine," Finch said.

"It was just one of those things, maybe a little lapse in concentration every now and then.

"But you've got to take them. If we take those chances we probably out the game beyond doubt a little earlier."

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: Australia won by 66 runs

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements