Dettol ODI Series v India

'He's got a few credits': Finch backs Starc to bounce back

Left-armer tipped to rediscover top form after wayward start to international season in first ODI against India

Sam Ferris in Sydney

28 November 2020, 10:19 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo