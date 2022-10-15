Australia v England T20Is - Men

Finch favours warning for non-striker run outs

After Mitchell Starc appeared to warn non-striker Jos Buttler on Friday night, Australia’s T20 captain said he is “not a big fan” of the dismissal

PA

15 October 2022, 02:14 PM AEST

