ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Finch rebuffs claim lack of familiarity hurt Aussies

Australia were comprehensively outplayed by a 'settled' England side in their T20 World Cup clash, but Aaron Finch was having none of suggestions Australia's stars don't play enough T20 cricket together

Louis Cameron

31 October 2021, 08:05 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

