Finch to return as opener after Green's stint

Aaron Finch will return to his favoured opening spot in Australia's final tune-up matches for the World Cup, explaining that Cameron Green's stint at the top has been about preparing him in case he is needed during their T20 title defence.

Finch has spent the last three matches in the middle order, the most recent coming on Sunday during Australia's tight eight-run defeat in Perth, with Green instead partnering David Warner in a surprise move given how soon the tournament starts.

It prompted some to wonder whether Australia's skipper, who was run out for 12 a ball after hitting a six, may remain at No.4 during the World Cup, especially with Steve Smith remaining on the outer in recent games.

But Finch insisted it was part of the Aussies' planning to allow Green, who is not in their 15-man squad for the main tournament, further development having impressed in his maiden series in India last month.

"We're going to keep trying things. I'm going to go back to the top for the next game, which was always the plan," Finch told Fox Cricket ahead of the second and third Dettol T20Is against England in Canberra this week.

"We'd get to the first two (T20s against West Indies) and then this game, then I'd go back to the top as preparation for the World Cup.

"It was just about giving 'Greeny' an opportunity at the top and to keep trying things. After this little burst, especially (with) guys coming off a lot of injuries as well … you have to be prepared.

"So just trying to get as many games into Greeny in case he has to be called into the squad."

It highlights that Green appears to be regarded as the next man into the squad should there be an injury to a batter or allrounder during the tournament.

On that front, Australia still have concerns.

Marcus Stoinis' return from a side strain in front of his home crowd – he blazed 35 from just 15 balls and got through three overs with the ball – will have alleviated at least one of them.

But Mitch Marsh remained unavailable to bowl in the match despite warming up extensively with the ball before play.

Ashton Agar did not play as he recovers from a side strain as well, while Glenn Maxwell was rested along with all of Australia's main bowlers.

The Aussies are dependent on Maxwell, Stoinis and Marsh bowling to make up the balance of their fifth bowler's overs under their preferred seven-batter approach at selection.

"With myself with a side strain, with Mitch still coming back to bowl, we need some overs from our allrounders," Stoinis told reporters.

"Then if someone else is playing where are they going to play? Who's going to bat in the middle order? It's just a fact of having the options for a World Cup.

"Ideally we have all three of us (bowling). But there's also an argument that we can all play as a batter as well.

"But you do need the overs and the versatility of being able to, in games like this where 220 or 210 (is par), you need to be able to change it up and have the options up your sleeve as a captain."

A major takeaway from the series opener against England was that Nathan Ellis has all but confirmed his spot at the front of the queue should Australia require a reserve fast bowler.

In a high-scoring clash that saw 408 runs pummelled from the game's 40 overs, Ellis singlehandedly kept Australia in the game by taking 3-20 from his four overs.

A one-run, two-wicket penultimate over that stopped England's runaway freight train of a batting innings, having earlier collected the prized wicket of dynamite opener Jos Buttler, highlighted his death-bowling skill.

"Nathan Ellis was outstanding on a really good batting surface … he was unbelievable," Finch said of the Hobart Hurricanes quick who was a travelling reserve during Australia's World Cup triumph in the UAE last year.

"He's a fantastic bowler. He's done it at domestic level, he's done it every chance he's had with Australia. He's been so close a lot of times.

"The fact he keeps fronting up, he's been 12th man on a lot of tours, the fact that every time he gets an opportunity (he takes it).

"He trains the house down, he's just a brilliant person to have around the team."

Men's Dettol T20I Series v England

Australia squad (first T20I): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia squad (second and third T20Is): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

First T20: England won by eight runs

Second T20, Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Third T20, Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

