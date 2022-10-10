Australia v England T20Is - Men

Finch to return as opener after Green's stint

After Cameron Green partnered David Warner in recent T20 Internationals, captain Aaron Finch has said he will return to the top on Wednesday against England

Louis Cameron at Perth Stadium

10 October 2022, 01:02 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

