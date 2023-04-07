New Zealand A v Australia A - Men

All-round Hardie adds another string to his bow

The talented WA allrounder takes the reins as captain of Australia A for their second first-class fixture in New Zealand as selectors look to the future

Jack Paynter

7 April 2023, 04:41 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo