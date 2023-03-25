Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Hardie 'unleashed' as next WA allrounder pushes his case

Aaron Hardie is the latest off Western Australia's production line of allrounder talent, playing a pivotal role with the bat on day two with the 24-year-old also off bowling restrictions for the Shield final

AAP

25 March 2023, 09:07 AM AEST

