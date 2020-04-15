ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

Virus puts ABdV's comeback plans in jeopardy

AB de Villiers concedes the potential postponement of the T20 World Cup this year would mean he would have to reconsider his plans of an international comeback

AAP

15 April 2020, 07:21 AM AEST

