WNCL 2022-23

WNCL preview: Mack's Meteors ready to build

The young ACT squad will bank on developing consistency under captain Katie Mack while other stars deal with the loss of their Australia stars during the season

Emily Collin

17 September 2022, 11:50 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo