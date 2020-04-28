How Gilchrist squashed Sri Lanka with a lights-out ton

On the anniversary of Australia's 2007 World Cup win in Barbados, we revisit Adam Gilchrist's epic performance aided by a simple squash ball

Sam Ferris

28 April 2020, 11:44 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo