The Kiwi speedster reuniting with idol Bond in BBL

Fast bowler Adam Milne is poised to send down 150kph rockets in the KFC Big Bash League this summer after signing on to join his hero at the Sydney Thunder

Martin Smith

7 November 2020, 07:22 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

