KFC BBL|10

Thunder tearaway Milne hunts NZ T20 recall

Adam Milne opted for a BBL stint with the Sydney Thunder instead of domestic cricket at home in New Zealand to bolster his bid for a T20 World Cup call-up

AAP

21 December 2020, 11:23 AM AEST

