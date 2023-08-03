Voges to lead Australia A as Paine lands first coach's gig

The rise of Adam Voges as one of Australia's brightest young coaches has continued, with the all-conquering domestic coach named Australia A mentor for the upcoming series against New Zealand A.

Former Test batter Voges, 43, has enjoyed incredible success since he took over form Justin Langer as the WA head coach in March 2018, delivering the state eight domestic titles, capped by back-to-back Marsh Sheffield Shield wins that broke a 22-season drought.

The state has also won three of the past four Marsh One Day Cup crowns under his coaching, and the past two KFC BBL titles, while finishing runner-up in another.

Later this month he will lead an Australia A squad, to be revealed next week, in two four-day and three 50-over matches, assisted in part by former Test captain Tim Paine in his first foray into senior coaching.

Voges admitted it was not a call-up he had expected, but was looking forward to working with new people and "getting a close-up view of some of our young talent coming through".

"Probably a bit of a surprise, to be honest," he told cricket.com.au.

"It certainly wasn't something that was on the radar, but the opportunity and the timing of the series being on the eve of the domestic summer worked out well."

After Australia A toured Sri Lanka in June 2022 and New Zealand in April this year, the series will provide another chance for those on the cusp of the Australia XI to push their case, this time on home soil.

The Queensland-based series commences on August 28, with all five matches to be played at either Allan Border Field in Brisbane or Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Australia A v New Zealand A series

First four-day match: August 28-31, Allan Border Field

Second four-day match: September 4-7, Great Barrier Reef Arena (D/N)

First one-dayer: September 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena

Second one-dayer: September 13, Allan Border Field (D/N)

Third one-dayer: September 15, Allan Border Field

Voges said coaching in the unique environment of 'A' sides was about creating a team-focused changeroom while understanding that each player has a strong individual focus.

"The great challenge of any A cricket is having that balance.

"I think naturally those (strong individual) performances will occur, so it's about creating that environment that guys are willing to play for each other and have some fun over the three weeks (and) make the most of the opportunity put in front of them.

"I guess that's the real simple message, to get around that team mentality as I'm sure they do with their home states."

Paine will serve as Voges' assistant for the first four-day match against New Zealand, and the Western Australian said he was looking forward to working with Paine, whom he had "known for a long time".

"I'm really excited for Tim to be joining us in the first week as he's starting to dip his toes into coaching post his playing career. I think he's got a huge amount of experience and knowledge that he'll be able to pass on to the players."

Paine retired from professional cricket in March this year, and having himself made the transition to coaching less than four months after retiring in 2018, Voges said the shift in dynamic from peer to coach took some adjusting.

"It probably took me the first couple of years to start to get that balance right, understanding that there is a difference, and the relationships are slightly different … (it's about) being open and honest with guys that used to be your teammates and now are playing under your leadership. It's an ongoing part of that growing and learning."

Alongside Australia men's head coach Andrew McDonald (42) and former WA teammate Chris Rogers (45), who has led Victoria to the past two Shield finals, Voges is part of a trio of young coaches at the top of the men's game in Australia.

Asked if he would consider the Australia role in future, given he boasted an already sparkling CV, Voges did not rule it out but was happy with his current positions.

"I think I'm really young and still learning about coaching.

"I love my job and am really grateful for the positions that I hold … I see these three weeks as a great opportunity to continue to do that, to learn and to grow.

"Where that leads me in the future I'm not really sure at the moment. I'll live for the next 12 months in what I'm doing and see where that leads me."

Voges said the role of an international coach was considerable, and considered splitting the position along white and red-ball lines to be a "genuine option" in future.

"I certainly have admiration for guys that do it, to be away from home for extended periods of time throughout the year.

"Different setups work for different teams; we see England have split their red and white-ball coaching staff, other countries may follow that path, and I think with the amount of international cricket that gets played I think it's a genuine option.

"Equally, if you've got someone who is able to do all formats, then having that continuity can obviously be a strength as well. There's no right or wrong answer, but I'm certainly aware of the enormity of the role."

Voges and the Australia A squad will assemble just two days before the first four-day match against New Zealand A in Brisbane on August 28.

Former Sri Lanka player Thilan Samaraweera and Tony Hampson will serve as assistants throughout the series, while Luke Butterworth and Jack Prestwidge will interchange as bowling coaches.

Matthew Renshaw starred across the Tasman earlier this year, finishing the two-match series with 332 runs at 83, while Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson topped the tourists' wickets tally, finishing with nine scalps at 35.33.