Australia A v New Zealand A 4-Day - Men

Voges to lead Australia A as Paine lands first coach's gig

Adam Voges' outstanding domestic coaching record has been rewarded with a position to lead Australia A in this month's series against New Zealand

David Schout

3 August 2023, 04:20 PM AEST

@david_schout

