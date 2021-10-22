Aussie spin 'stacks up against any other nation': Zampa

Zampa looks back on some of his best ever wrong'uns

Adam Zampa knows the pressure will be on Australia's spin bowlers at the T20 World Cup, with an expectation of spin-friendly conditions in the United Arab Emirates.

Zampa and fellow spinners Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson have been included in Australia's 15-man squad for the tournament.

Zampa and Agar are set to get the nod for Saturday's World Cup opener against South Africa in Abu Dhabi (9pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo).

The prospect of three spinners in Australia's XI at some point in the coming weeks is far from unthinkable, given coach Justin Langer embraced the tactic this year.

It is a clear shift from Australia's approach to the previous T20 World Cup in India, where Zampa played as the sole spinner in all but one game.

"Depending on the wickets here, there'll be a lot of pressure on the spinners to do well," Zampa told AAP.

"We're really lucky to have Ash and I, really experienced options, but also another really good option in Mitchell Swepson.

"In terms of the spin department, we stack up against any of the other nations to be honest with you. I'm really confident in our ability.

"Obviously the Australian cricket team has always been known for its great fast bowlers, batting has always been really strong.

"We (spinners) go about our work under the radar a little bit, which we like."

The pairing of Zampa, Australia's all-time leading wicket-taker in the format with 52 scalps, and Agar was nonetheless a key force behind Australia's rise to top spot in the T20 rankings in 2020.

The duo are good examples of the upside to well-defined T20 roles, but also a bond built on shared experience and selflessness.

"Both spin bowlers, pretty similar age and pretty similar interests outside of the game," Zampa said.

"We get along really well, so naturally we put in a conscious effort to make sure that each other does really well.

"We talk about the game a lot, about spin bowling and tactics."

Agar agreed, highlighting how Australia's spinners would attack the tournament with a "nice sense of camaraderie".

Zampa noted T20 cricket had changed immeasurably since he and Agar took part in the 2016 World Cup.

"It does feel like a lifetime ago," he said.

"People try to put you under pressure a lot more compared to five years ago. The young guys coming through are just really, really fearless.

"I remember being a young middle-overs spinner, you used to have time to get into a spell and work away."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier A1 in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, A2