ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussie spin 'stacks up against any other nation': Zampa

Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson will have key roles to play in Australia's T20 World Cup campaign that begins Saturday

AAP

22 October 2021, 04:16 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo