Maxwell backs Zampa after unusual catch referral

Henriques dismissed after contentious third umpire review

The issue of fielders leaving the 30-yard circle in anticipation of a batter's stroke has become a point of contention for the second time in as many KFC BBL finals games after Moises Henriques appeared to take issue with his dismissal on Friday night.

Henriques and his batting partner Steve Smith had words with umpire Phil Gillespie after he was given out caught by Adam Zampa at short fine leg attempting a ramp shot from Marcus Stoinis's bowling, but Glenn Maxwell lauded his teammate's "smart fielding" after he took the catch while standing outside the ring.

Gillespie gave a soft signal of 'out' as he checked with the third umpire Simon Fry to see if Zampa, one of the Stars' four infielders, was inside the circle at the point of delivery.

Replays showed Zampa appeared to be right on the ring when the ball was released, before moving backwards outside the circle when Henriques shaped to play a scoop shot.

Fry said there was not sufficient evidence to reverse the call and upheld the out decision but Henriques, who had initially walked to the edge of the field and then returned seemingly in the belief Zampa had broken the rules, then spoke with Gillespie before walking off.

Had Zampa been deemed to have been outside the circle "at the instant of delivery" (the wording used in the Laws of Cricket) it would have been a no-ball and Henriques would have survived.

"I think it's very good fielding as far as anticipating what the batter's going to do," Maxwell said on the player mic for Channel Seven. "As soon as you see a batter go to lap (sweep), he's taken off straight away.

"The batter has probably predetermined that he's going to go, so (the fielder is) doing the smart thing. They couldn't find enough evidence … to overrule it. I think it's smart fielding.

"We do the same thing at cover and point … when you're trying to read the batter and his footwork, you're always running in a direction where you think the ball is going. If Zampa bowls a shorter ball, I'm looking to go squarer at cover. And it's the same thing here.

"It's just anticipation, so I thought it was pretty good fielding."

The incident comes after Test legend Ricky Ponting accused Alex Hales of acting against the spirit of cricket on Thursday night for walking backwards towards the circle before timing his exit and then exiting the ring once the bowler had bowled the ball.

"It's not against the rules but it's against the spirit of the game," Ponting said on Channel Seven during the Sydney Thunder-Hobart Hurricanes Knockout final.

But Ponting, again on commentary for Friday's match, agreed with Maxwell's interpretation of the Zampa incident and said he has no issue with players moving after a batter shapes to play a particular shot.

"What Glenn Maxwell said then is exactly right," said Ponting on Friday. "You are moving after the ball is released. As long as you're moving after the ball is released and not before, then it's fine.

"That's what I've been talking about for a day-and-a-half now, actually."

Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Hales defended his actions and insisted it was no different to the anticipation shown by slip fielders when they move to the leg-side when batters shape to play a sweep or a reverse sweep off a spin bowler.

"I don't think there is anything wrong with trying to anticipate and trying to get one step ahead of the batter," said Hales.

"Once the ball is let go and you see the batsman swing, you can react in the field and come forward or back. I think it's fine. It's part-and-parcel of fielding, trying to anticipate.

"I don't think it's bad sportsmanship at all."