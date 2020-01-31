KFC BBL|09

Maxwell backs Zampa after unusual catch referral

Captain lauds fielder's anticipation after catch was reviewed following Sixers intervention, with Henriques ultimately given out by third umpire

Louis Cameron at the MCG

31 January 2020, 06:37 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo