Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Zampa running hot despite unusual medical condition

Leg-spinner explains why he faces an extra challenge during cold weather as Australia prepare for the series decider against New Zealand

Martin Smith

6 March 2021, 02:29 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo