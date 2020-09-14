Zampa eager for more death opportunities, IPL

They will likely face off as their sides’ main wrist-spinners at next year's T20 World Cup but, in the meantime, Adam Zampa is eager to pick the brain of new Indian Premier League teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

Zampa said the opportunity to head to T20 cricket's mecca – and put on hold pushing his case for a Test call-up as he misses the early stages of the domestic summer – was too good to miss after he took up an offer to join Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The leg-spinner bravely put his hand up to bowl in the death overs during the recently concluded T20 series against England, only to have otherwise impressive figures blown out.

In the first match, captain Aaron Finch threw him the ball for the 18th over and Zampa conceded 22 in a two-run defeat. Finch backed him in again unsuccessfully in the ensuing game, this time giving him the penultimate over as England hit the remaining 18 runs they needed from his six balls.

His counterpart Adil Rashid, who Zampa edged as the combined one-day and T20 series leading wicket taker with three wickets (taking his tally to 10) in Australia's second ODI defeat on Sunday, was not been called upon to bowl any death overs during the T20s.

Yet Zampa, who played two seasons for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, hopes he gets another shot at proving himself in the final overs with RCB.

"I really enjoy bowling at the death, I love those pressure overs especially when the game is on the line," Zampa said ahead on Monday ahead of the ODI series decider in Manchester this week.

"They needed (18) to win off the last two overs (in the second T20) and I told Finchy I should bowl it. It obviously didn't go to plan but I'm not going to change my attitude after one game.

"I've got a really good opportunity in the IPL bowling with Chahal at RCB and I might get the opportunity to bowl those overs just because of the way the team is structured."

It's a role Zampa has taken on at times in the Big Bash with the Melbourne Stars.

No spinner bowled more death overs (the last five overs of an innings) than his 11 in BBL|09, while only Cameron Boyce (7.69) has a better economy rate during those closing stages over the last two BBL seasons (minimum 10 overs) than Zampa's (8.19).

Australian spinners have typically struggled to win a spot on an IPL roster, let alone make the final XI in which only four overseas players are permitted, but Zampa is hopeful RCB will consider playing him alongside their star leggie Chahal.

Adding to the competition for spin berths are Washington Sundar and Pawan Negi, who have both played for India, as well as England allrounder Moeen Ali.

"I really enjoy bowling with another leg-spinner so it's going to be a really good opportunity to bowl with Chahal," said Zampa.

"We have similar traits but can learn a little bit from each other as well."

Zampa was hopeful Steve Smith would return for the final ODI, which begins at 10pm AEST on Wednesday, after the star batsman missed the first two 50-over games due to precautions over a head knock.

"It's pretty obvious that if Steve is fit, he's in most cricket teams so hopefully we have him back for that third game," he said.

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

First ODI: Australia won by 19 runs

Second ODI: England won by 24 runs

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST