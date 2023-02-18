Zampa shifts focus to white-ball as World Cup looms

Adam Zampa has shifted his focus to white-ball cricket with an ODI World Cup on the horizon later this year after again being overlooked for a Test call up during Australia's Qantas Tour of India.

Zampa has been left out of the NSW Marsh Sheffield Shield squad to face Queensland at the Gabba beginning on Tuesday but could still be available for the 50-over fixture at the same venue next Sunday.

The 30-year-old leg-spinner impressed again with the red-ball for NSW last week, taking three wickets in Tasmania's first innings during their rain-affected draw at the SCG.

Zampa was, and still is, on standby for the Border-Gavaskar series but national selectors last week opted to draft Queensland's Matthew Kuhnemann into the squad after Mitchell Swepson returned home for the birth of his first child, with the left-arm orthodox spinner yesterday handed a Test debut in Delhi.

Australia also play India in a three-match ODI series following the conclusion of the four-Test contest, of which Zampa is expected to play a key part in alongside out-of-favour spinner Ashton Agar.

Zampa, Australia's premier white-ball spinner for the past four years, made clear his desires to play Test cricket, especially on subcontinent pitches suited to his craft, and collected six wickets at 24 in his two first-class matches for NSW this summer.

"I was obviously pretty vocal about it during the Big Bash about how disappointed I was but honestly that's past me a little bit now," Zampa told cricket.com.au following his 3-41 last Monday.

"I'm just playing some cricket and seeing it as that. If the opportunity arises (to play Test cricket) soon, later, if it's years down the track, then so be it.

"I'm just going to play where I can and the rest can take care of itself if it does."

Zampa will remain in India following the ODI series to play for Rajasthan Royals after being picked up for A$270,000 in last December's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Following that Australia play five ODIs and three T20s in South Africa in September and another three one-day fixtures against India in India in preparation for October-November's 50-over global showpiece event, also in the subcontinent nation.

Last week's draw all but ended NSW's Shield season and they remain anchored to the bottom of the table without a win from their seven games.

They've recalled veteran seamer Trent Copeland – who is in line to play his first match of the season – and left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis to their 13-player squad for the match against Queensland.

Teenage off-spinner Jackson Sinfield could add a first-class debut to his List A debut last Tuesday with Kuhnemann's call up to the Test squad paving the way for his inclusion in Queensland's 12-player squad.

The former Australia U19 World Cup tweaker returned 0-59 from 10 overs in the Bulls' nine-wicket loss to Victoria at the MCG but has impressed in the second XI and for club side Redlands this season where he took 5-44 in a match last month.

Top-order batsman Aryan Jain is also a chance to debut following dominant performances in the Toyota Second XI competition and for Premier club South Brisbane where he has hit 757 runs so far this season.

The left-hander played for Queensland at U17, U19 and Futures League level as a teenager before stepping back to focus on his studies, with his second XI career to date netting two centuries and eight half centuries.

The 25-year-old now works as a senior consultant with Ernst & Young Global after completing degrees at the University of Queensland and the London School of Economics and Politics.

Queensland squad: Jimmy Peirson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Michael Neser, Jackson Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth

NSW squad: Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain