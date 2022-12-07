KFC BBL|12

Zampa gets creative in India Test tour bid

New Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa hopes his BBL form with the side can help him earn an Australia Test call-up for next year's tour of India

AAP

7 December 2022, 03:15 PM AEST

