Dettol ODI Series v India

Zampa details the different versions of Virat

Time spent with India's captain revealed a new side to the Australian leg-spinner

Sam Ferris

11 November 2020, 09:41 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo