KFC BBL|13

Trading places: Zampa off to 'Gades, Harper back at Stars

Melbourne’s two Big Bash clubs have finalised a trade that sees Australia T20 star Adam Zampa become a Renegade, and Sam Harper return to the Stars

Jack Paynter

6 July 2023, 02:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo