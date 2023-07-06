Trading places: Zampa off to 'Gades, Harper back at Stars

Adam Zampa is officially a Renegade, with the competition's two Melbourne rivals today finalising their high-profile exchange of Australia's premier white-ball spinner and wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper.

The trade – which came as a surprise when first announced in February given Zampa had just signed a two-year extension prior to last season – sees the Stars’ all-time leading wicket-taker join the Melbourne Renegades, while Harper returns to the club where he made his debut in KFC BBL|06.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 The #BBL13 Melbourne Derby just got a hell of a lot more interesting... pic.twitter.com/cTc4ZXtvzw — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 6, 2023

The 31-year-old leg-spinner, who captained the Stars during Glenn Maxwell's absence in BBL|12, joins his fourth Big Bash club after debuting with Sydney Thunder in BBL|02 before switching to Adelaide Strikers for BBL|03 and then to Melbourne in BBL|05.

Zampa said that after 81 games for the Stars that yielded 98 wickets across eight seasons, it felt like the right time in his career to make a move.

"Making a cross-town move is always going to raise some interest, it was a difficult decision," he said.

QUICK SINGLE New finals structure revealed as BBL|13 schedule unveiled

"One of the things that really attracted me to the Renegades was the fact that two of my best friends play for them in Kane Richardson and Nic Maddinson, it's not often that you get to my age and you get that opportunity to play with your two best mates.

"The Renegades were a pretty natural fit for me, as well as having close friends in the squad and I really enjoy my time in Melbourne over summer and love playing at Marvel Stadium.

"The way that they've been building up the list has been pretty exciting, there's a really good blend of experience with some talented young players – hopefully I can play a part in their growth too.

"I'm sure the move will add a little bit more spice to the Melbourne derby, we had two pretty good games last year and I’m sure it'll be the same again with a bit of player movement."

Zampa infamously tried to Mankad new teammate Tom Rogers during the Melbourne derby in January, only for the third umpire to rule his attempt not out as his bowling arm had passed the point where he would have been expected to release the ball.

High drama as Zampa's 'Mankad' called not out

The Stars decision to relinquish Zampa is part of a calculated list management strategy and having missed finals for the past three seasons, including finishing bottom of the standings in BBL|12, the club flagged "everything was on the table" to revitalise the playing squad for the upcoming season.

Harper provides new coach Peter Moores with the certainty of a local wicketkeeping option after the club has relied on English recruit Joe Clarke to take the gloves for the last two seasons.

General manager Blair Crouch said trading Zampa had already freed up space to help them secure Australian and Victorian quick Scott Boland on a three-year deal with more key signings on the way.

"We're thrilled to be able to secure the services of Sam, who is an outstanding person and we're looking forward to seeing him behind the stumps in BBL|13," Crouch said.

Harper launches seven sixes in career-best 89

"Last year Sam also showed he is a more than capable with the bat and was the Renegades second-highest run scorer behind Aaron Finch.

"This trade has allowed the club to sign a number of quality players, as we saw with Scott Boland last week and we're looking forward to announcing more of those signings in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, superstar power-hitter Tim David with remain at Hobart Hurricanes until the end of BBL|14 after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old, who debuted for Australia in T20 cricket last September, still had one year left on his current deal and the extension takes his overall time with the club to at least five seasons.

Both David and Zampa's next assignments on the global T20 circuit will be in the United States for the inaugural season of Major League Cricket, with David to play for the MI New York franchise and Zampa the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Every six: Dynamite David's dazzling display

“While I am playing a lot of my cricket overseas, I feel at home amongst my teammates and support staff in the Hurricanes set up, and I am hopeful that I can contribute more to this group going forward," David said.

"I'm also looking forward to the shorter home and away season this year.

"Each game is going to count for more, and it was so encouraging to see the excitement and spectacle of the BBL towards the back end of last season, with a number of high-quality players returning to play in our competition."

The league today confirmed the full 44-match BBL|13 schedule – including a new-look four-team, four-game finals series – with tickets available from August 24.

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|13 squad (so far): Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade

Melbourne Renegades BBL|13 squad (so far): Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars BBL|13 squad (so far): Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster