Zampa aims to make a splash in home World Cup

The potential of a sodden start to the World Cup has not dampened Adam Zampa's confidence in once again being a major player in Australia's tilt at a T20 title.

Thunderstorms and up to 10mm of rain have been forecast Sydney on each of the two lead-in days ahead of the Aussies' tournament opener against New Zealand at the SCG on Saturday.

Showers may ease on the weekend in Sydney but a third consecutive La Niña event in Australia could potentially result in numerous rain-affected matches over the coming weeks, not least the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in Melbourne on Sunday when up to 25mm of rain is forecast.

Inclement weather has traditionally been the bane of wrist-spinners but Zampa is confident he is well-equipped having made bowling with balls dipped in water part of his training routine, while bowling in dewy conditions is also not foreign to him.

"It feels like every time we're in Sydney, we're (expecting) rain to come," the 30-year-old told reporters on Wednesday.

"I know that there might be some rain around, there might even be some dew if we bowl second.

"The way that I train I always have that in the back of my mind. I usually have a bucket that I drop the ball in to prepare for that. It's just all about getting ready for it."

"If there is some weather around and there's a bit of juice in the wicket, it will help the spinners.

"We haven't had a summer (in Australia) for a long time now where there has been (enough) sun so the wickets have been dry enough to spin.

"As a spinner if there is a bit of juice in the deck, you almost hope for that."

With 13 wickets at 12 and an economy rate of 5.81, Zampa was widely considered the best bowler at last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Captain Aaron Finch even suggested he could have been named player of the tournament over teammate David Warner.

Now with the tournament in his own backyard, Zampa believes he can be just as effective but knows his wickets will have to come in a different fashion.

"The advantage that I have is that I've played at all these grounds and understand where to try and get guys to hit," the leg-spinner explained.

"The difference with Dubai was that you can try and go under the bat a little bit more – the wickets (there) are a little bit slower and spin, but particularly last year when we bowled first a lot.

"In Australia, you can try and hit the top of the bat, bowl a lot of overspin and try to get guys caught at long-on and long-off because if you're (bowling) at the top of the bat, that's where the ball goes.

"So it is a little bit different. Side-spin here is not really a key factor, it's more about getting guys hitting the top of the bat."

It has been a long, and occasionally arduous build-up for this World Cup having played eight T20s in the past month across seven different cities in two countries.

Australia have constantly tinkered with the make-up of their side over that period to ensure their key players remain fresh but their form line has suffered, having won just three of those matches with two coming against a struggling West Indies side.

But Zampa is certain the reigning champions are ready to flick the switch.

"I think the intensity of the cricket that we have played recently has probably dropped slightly, due to the fact that we are keeping in mind how close that World Cup is," he said.

"Nothing gets the juices flowing like having a trophy there for the taking.

"We always want to perform our best when we're playing for Australia but I think you'll see a few pumped boys ready for the World Cup."

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture