ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Zampa aims to make a splash in home World Cup

Training with water-logged balls among the ploys Adam Zampa has used to be ready for all conditions in Australia's World Cup defence

Louis Cameron in Sydney

19 October 2022, 03:14 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo