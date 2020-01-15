Qantas Tour of India 2020

Zampa on target as he continues his hold over Kohli

Australia leg-spinner claimed the prized scalp of the India captain for the fourth time in the past 12 months, making him Virat Kohli's white-ball nemesis

Cricket Network

15 January 2020, 09:34 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo