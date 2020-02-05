Play like KP: Zampa's message for Stars

Adam Zampa wants the Melbourne Stars to take a leaf out of Kevin Pietersen's book and stick their chests out when they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak in the Challenger final against the Sydney Thunder.

The Stars find themselves as the team under the microscope going into Thursday's clash at the MCG, despite dominating the majority of the regular season and taking on a side that finished in the bottom half of the standings and lost more games than they won.

Former captain Shane Warne questioned their mettle under pressure during their loss to the Sydney Sixers last week that saw them squander a home final. Of the nine BBL finals matches they have played to date, they have won just two.

Zampa playfully responded to the comments on Wednesday by asking if Warne, who lost both finals matches he played in with the Stars during the first two editions of the BBL, felt "the same for when he was captain at the Stars?"

But it is another former Star in Pietersen who Zampa is eager for his side to emulate.

Sixers scythe through Stars to fly into BBL final

In their last two games, the Stars have been bowled for 115 chasing a sizeable 187 against Brisbane Heat before crumbling in similar fashion to be all out 99 in their Qualifying final against the Sixers in pursuit of more manageable 143.

"One thing I spoke to (coach and former captain) Dave Hussey about yesterday was around … watching 'KP' and 'Huss' go out to bat in that situation," said Zampa.

"It was almost a similar game to (one) a few years ago. We played against Perth Scorchers chasing a pretty similar total about four years ago now.

"I remember the energy that KP brings to the crease. He obviously has his chest out and is a confident guy – just the energy he brought to the crease.

"I think we lack that a little bit at the moment. It's probably a combination of nerves and the typical pressure of being a professional sportsman. We spoke about letting go of that."

QUICK SINGLE Stars, Thunder name squads for The Challenger

Pietersen hit 62 off just 36 balls at the MCG in the game in question to put the Stars into the BBL|06 final. He also blasted 74 off 39 in the final at the same venue before an Usman Khawaja-led Thunder side denied the Stars the title.

Zampa concedes Pietersen's swagger is something that can only come with experience, but insisted Stars players needed to find ways to overcome mental hurdles.

"Even myself, I felt like I bowled really well the other night but I turned up to the game really nervous," said Zampa, who has taken six wickets in the two defeats to continue a superb campaign with the ball.

"It might be different for some other people but for me I feel like I need to get in the fight when I'm in that situation. I need to get the competitive juices flowing, get a little bit aggro or something – whatever it takes to get in the fight.

"The more games you play the easier it gets … Guys will work it out the more they play, but you've got to expose them as much as possible to that pressure and those situations."

Zampa claims three crucial wickets at the MCG

The Stars beat the Thunder both home and away this season but Callum Ferguson's side have found a groove during their finals run, defeating higher-ranked sides Hobart Hurricanes (fourth) and Adelaide Strikers (third) away from home.

Melbourne's green team have received constant reminders of their collapse of 7-19 during last year's final against the Melbourne Renegades, the latest and most alarming of a series of finals flops Warne called out last week.

Yet Zampa pointed out that a host of new faces, the likes of former Perth Scorchers Nathan Coulter-Nile, Hilton Cartwright and Clinton Hinchliffe as well as Pakistani Haris Rauf, do not bear the scars of previous seasons.

And even relative veterans of the Stars dressing room, like Zampa, can hardly relate to the finals defeats of earlier iterations of the club, said the leg-spinner.

"The team we've got now compared to the team that I suppose didn't like the pressure of finals in BBL|01 is a lot different," said Zampa.

"The squad changes basically every season. Personally, I've been a part of two finals series (with the Stars), not eight.

"We're fresh faces, we've got a new roster, we've got some new people from last year.

"I spoke to 'Coults' (Coulter-Nile) about it the other day … he's like, 'I'm just used to rocking up for Perth and winning the thing.'

"We've got guys who have got winning experience in the Big Bash. That's going to help going into the next couple of games."