Vodafone Test Series v India

COVID cluster forces Shield stars into isolation

Australia's Test captain among a host of Sheffield Shield players told to self-isolate as state governments react to the latest outbreak

AAP

16 November 2020, 03:32 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo