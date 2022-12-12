BBL|12 preview: Lynn leads Strikers' power boost

'Lynnsanity' is on its way to Adelaide Oval this summer with the KFC BBL's all-time leading run-scorer the headliner of several recruits that have boosted the Strikers' power-hitting stocks.

Chris Lynn has signed for an 11-game stint with the Strikers after the Big Bash veteran wasn't offered a new contract by the Brisbane Heat.

His final appearance in BBL|12 will be their clash with his old club on January 14 in Adelaide before departing to link up with the Gulf Giants in the UAE.

The Strikers added further power their batting line-up with their three picks in the inaugural overseas player draft, retaining superstar leg-spinning allrounder Rashid Khan, Kiwi veteran Colin de Grandhomme and Englishman Adam Hose.

Rashid will again play a major role in the Strikers title hopes but will also depart halfway through the season after signing to play in the South African T20 league that begins in early January.

The Strikers' hopes of playing twin leg-spin during their opening matches of the season – like they did last season when Fawad Ahmed partnered Rashid – have suffered a blow however, with new recruit Cameron Boyce going down with a calf strain at training on the eve of BBL|12.

Boyce, who was picked up by the Strikers after his contract wasn't renewed by the Renegades even after taking a double hat-trick in his last game for the club, has started low intensity running but will miss the Strikers season opener against the Sixers on Wednesday night.

"We are absolutely gutted for Cam and we will do everything we can to support him and hopefully get him back out onto the field as soon as possible," head coach Jason Gillespie said.

Despite losing some batting depth in Matthew Renshaw (Brisbane Heat) and Jon Wells (Melbourne Renegades), the Strikers will hope Lynn can help get them off to a hot start before their Australian representatives, Travis Head and Alex Carey, join the squad for their finals push in the last five games of the season following the Test series against South Africa.

"The way the international schedule has worked (this year), it gives us an opportunity to have our international players available (after the Test summer) for a little bit more than what they have been in the past," Gillespie said.

BBL|11 result: Third, lost Challenger final

BBL|12 Draft picks: Rashid Khan (2nd – Platinum), Colin de Grandhomme (14th – Gold), Adam Hose (20th – Silver)

Squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Travis Head, Adam Hose (England), Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Henry Thorton, Jake Weatherald

Ins: Cameron Boyce (Melbourne Renegades), Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat), Ben Manenti (Sydney Sixers)

Outs: Fawad Ahmed, Daniel Drew, George Garton, Liam O'Connor, Matthew Renshaw (Brisbane Heat), Liam Scott, Jon Wells (Melbourne Renegades), Daniel Worrall

Possible best XI: Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway

Possible best XI for first game: Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Rashid Khan, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway

Inside word with Strikers coach Jason Gillespie

Lynnsanity 2.0

"We all know the qualities that Chris Lynn brings to the table. He is a proven match-winner, an experienced leader and a great character to have around the group. His record speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to have him and know he can play an important role for us this summer."

The draft picks

"It was pretty clear from the outset the Adelaide Strikers were always going to retain Rashid Khan. Our thinking with our other picks, because we knew Rashid was only going to be available for eight games, we prioritised availability over 14 games. We felt an experienced allrounder is something that could complement our squad so that was the thinking behind (Colin) de Grandhomme.

"Adam Hose, probably a lot of people don't know too much about (him). He comes with pretty good pedigree and what he's done in recent times, his numbers are fantastic. We were fortunate enough to sign Chris Lynn (but) we lost Matt Renshaw and Jon Wells. We've got a couple of young guys in our squad in the middle-order … so we felt (we needed) someone in the middle-order who has done it for a while and can provide a bit of power in the middle to end of the innings. We certainly believe de Grandhomme and Hose with (their) power and experience can really complement the rest of our top-order batting."

Rashid has eyes only for Strikers in BBL|12 Draft

Spin threat

"We've got (Cameron) Boyce who we think is a fantastic pick up. He's a proven Big Bash performer (and) will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our squad. We've got Matt Short who can bowl some overs for us and we've got Travis Head coming back after Test series. We've loved having Ben (Manenti) around the Redbacks group and I am so pleased to have added him to our Strikers squad too. He has brought a lot to South Australian cricket, not only with both his batting and bowling contributions, but also with his positive and competitive energy."