KFC BBL|12

BBL|12 preview: Lynn leads Strikers' power boost

It will be all out attack for the Strikers in BBL|12 who have added plenty of power to their batting line-up, including Chris Lynn, Colin de Grandhomme and Alex Hose

Jack Paynter and Riley Alexander

12 December 2022, 12:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo