Strikers hope 'holiday' will recharge title push

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie believes giving his players a three-day break at the end of their regular KFC Big Bash League campaign has instilled them with extra energy and excitement as they head into Saturday's Knockout Final at Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers produced their worst bowling and fielding effort for the season in last Sunday's 10-run loss to Hobart Hurricanes, in which Adelaide forfeited a top two finish and a double-chance in the finals by conceding 1-217 from 20 overs.

That result came at the end of an arduous playing schedule that saw the Strikers play three matches in five days (including a trip to Perth) and, as a consequence, Gillespie opted to grant the squad a long weekend before they resumed training in Adelaide today.

They will watch tonight's Eliminator Final between the Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder at Blundstone Arena before they finalise planning for their match against the winner of that game in Adelaide on Saturday evening.

While some of the interstate members of the Strikers squad spent a few days at home, most of the group took the opportunity to enjoy a complete break with visits to the beach or binge-watching movies and television series.

When they reconvened for a lengthy training session amid stifling 42C heat in Adelaide today, Gillespie noted there was a palpable feeling of excitement and energy within the squad that had won four consecutive matches prior to their narrow loss to Hobart.

"This is our first training session since our last game," he said prior to today's hit-out.

"We'll have a good session today, we'll have a top-up tomorrow and be fresh and ready to go on Saturday.

"The three days off has been a world of good for all the players, so there's a bit of buzz and activity in the dressing room at the moment.

"The lads are pretty excited to get stuck in.

"That was part of the reason we wanted to have a little extended break leading into the game on Saturday, just to freshen up the lads as much as we could."

While he does not attribute last Sunday's high-scoring loss – in which Hobart skipper Matthew Wade plundered an unbeaten 130 from 61 balls – to the fatigue factor, Gillespie concedes the Strikers' bowling and fielding could have been "a bit sharper".

As a result, the squad undertook a prolonged fielding session before hitting the nets at Adelaide Oval yesterday, with English opener Phil Salt engaging in extra work to hone his skills as back-up keeper should injury befall incumbent gloveman Alex Carey mid-match.

The Strikers report no fitness concerns before their Knockout final, although veteran seamer Peter Siddle continues to be protective of the recent injury to his right hand in which four stitches were inserted to repair split webbing.

When the Strikers won their maiden BBL title two years ago, they went into the final (against Hobart) without their star import Rashid Khan after the leg-spinner was required to report for international duties with Afghanistan.

This year, however, Adelaide retains their key overseas duo – Salt and Rashid – for the entirety of the tournament, an outcome that Gillespie acknowledges was carefully planned and hugely beneficial.

"In an ideal world, you want to keep the squad as consistent as possible," Gillespie said.

"The opportunity to have Salty and Rash for the whole tournament was a massive carrot.

"I know teams have had some comings and goings, and that happens when you have international players – commitments come up.

"We all appreciate that, but we like the fact we've got two overseas players from the start of the tournament all the way through to the end."

The only conflicting engagement for some members of the Strikers squad, should they progress from Saturday's knockout to the Challenger Final next Thursday (against the loser of tomorrow's Qualifier between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers) is a bushfire relief charity match scheduled for Sunday.

Skipper Travis Head, vice-captain Alex Carey, reserve keeper Harry Nielsen and Rashid have all been named to take part in the fundraiser between teams representing rival AFL outfits Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

While those players are expected to take a limited involvement in the charity match if they remain in the running for the BBL|09 title, Gillespie believes they will be amongst the on-field action regardless of whether the Strikers' season is finished or not.

"They should be fine," Gillespie said in dismissing concerns about his players being involved in an extra-curricular match amid a finals campaign.

"What a wonderful cause it is. I know the lads are keen to play that.

"We'll certainly monitor the players after Saturday and make sure everyone's okay, but we'll cross that bridge if and when we come to that."

Of more immediate concern is the weather forecast for Adelaide on Saturday.

It is expected that thunderstorms will follow the current heatwave, with up to 35mm of rain anticipated for Saturday although forecasters expect conditions to ease by late afternoon and early evening.

Gillespie, who diplomatically claimed he held no preference as to whether his team tackled the Hurricanes or Thunder in Saturday's match, said he was similarly unfazed by the weather forecast which would see the Strikers progress if no play was possible.

"Will (rain) affect the make-up of our team? I don't know, we'll have to wait until the day and put a couple of plans in place," Gillespie said.

"But I'm hopeful the weather will be right because we want to play a game."