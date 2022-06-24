Striking gold: Adelaide's history of Big Bash imports

Following the BBL's announcement it will be introducing an international player draft this summer, the days of clubs sourcing their own international stars are now a thing of the past.

After 11 seasons of the KFC BBL, we're looking back, club by club, at every import that has turned out in the Big Bash, memorable or otherwise.

QUICK SINGLE BBL Draft FAQ: Your questions answered

History of overseas signings

BBL|01: Johan Botha, James Franklin, Alfonso Thomas

BBL|02: Johan Botha, Saeed Ajmal, Kieron Pollard

BBL|03: Johan Botha, Shakib Al Hasan, Alex Hales

BBL|04: Johan Botha, Kieron Pollard, Ryan ten Doeschate

BBL|05: Mahela Jayawardene, Adil Rashid

BBL|06: Chris Jordan, Kieron Pollard, Ish Sodhi

BBL|07: Rashid Khan, Colin Ingram

BBL|08: Rashid Khan, Colin Ingram

BBL|09: Rashid Khan, Phil Salt

BBL|10: Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Phil Salt

BBL|11: Rashid Khan, Ian Cockbain, George Garton

The players (sorted by matches played)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Seasons: BBL|07 – BBL|11

P 61 | Runs 365 | HS 40 | SR 155.32 | Avg 12.17

W 92 | BB 6-17 | Econ 6.44 | Avg 16.70

The Afghanistan international can certainly lay claim to being the BBL's best ever import, having been a constant feature since BBL|07. With 92 wickets, he sits in seventh spot in the all-time wicket-takers and has 44 more than the next best international, Sandeep Lamichhane (48). The leg-spinner’s best figures of 6-17 are the third-best in BBL history, he took a memorable hat-trick against the Sixers and has consistently been one of the hardest bowlers to get away. His batting has also proved to be surprisingly useful on several occasions, including the thrilling New Year’s Eve match against the Thunder in BBL|09, when his 40 off 19 almost got the Strikers home in a classic.

A movie in my mind: Rashid's magic hat-trick

Phil Salt (England)

Seasons: BBL|09 – BBL|10

P 30 | Runs 671 | HS 67no | SR 146.51 | Avg 23.14 | 50s 6

Sussex opener Phil Salt joined the Strikers for two seasons and although he only made six half-centuries in his 30 innings, his best form came at the back-end of BBL|09 when three of those fifties came in the space of five innings to ensure Adelaide qualified for the finals. Salt also made a mark in the field, taking several excellent outfield catches.

Salt steps up as Strikers cruise to victory

Johan Botha (South Africa)

Seasons: BBL|01 - BBL|04

P 27 | Runs 302 | HS 41no | SR 134.22 | Avg 23.23

W 20 | BB 2-11 | Econ 6.79 | Avg 31.35

A regular in the Strikers' line-up for the first four seasons of the BBL, off-spinner Johan Botha also captained the side on 22 occasions. While his quality with the ball was well known - his economy rate of only 6.79 runs per over is testament to that - he was also a handy lower-order batter, mainly batting at number six or seven in the order. He finished BBL|04 as the Strikers’ fourth-highest scorer, with 117 runs.

From the Vault: Captain's knock from promoted Botha

Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Seasons: BBL|07 – BBL|08

Titles: 1 (BBL|07)

P 25 | Runs 610 | HS 75 | SR 138.95 | Avg 30.50 | 50s 3

Powerful Protea Colin Ingram came in for BBL|07 and tasted the ultimate success in his first season as a member of the Strikers' championship winning XI. With Rashid Khan away on international duty, Ingram In his two years at the club, he scored over 600 runs, hitting five half-centuries from the number three or number four slots. The 'Bulldozer' also captained the Strikers on the odd occasion Travis Head was unavailable due to international duty.

Ingram on song at Adelaide Oval

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Seasons: BBL|02, BBL|04, BBL|06

P 18 | Runs 311 | HS 65 | SR 153.96 | Avg 22.21 | 50s 1

W 12 | BB 3-30 | Econ 9.23 | Avg 23.83

Representing the Strikers in three non-successive seasons (after turning out for South Australia before that), Kieron Pollard became an Adelaide Oval regular. While brilliant at times, Pollard fired far too rarely, scoring more than 20 in only five of his 16 innings for the franchise. His 47 off 22 balls with five sixes against the Thunder in BBL|06 was a highlight. He fielding, as usual, was always entertaining but his bowling proved to be expensive more often than not.

From the Vault: Pollard mauls Thunder at the Showgrounds

Danny Briggs (England)

Season: BBL|10

P 14 | Runs 55 | HS 35no | SR 148.65

W 11 | BB 3-20 | Econ 7.42 | Avg 30.91

Danny Briggs was brought into the Strikers to sure up their bowling stocks but his biggest impact arguably came in his first match when he put on a BBL-record last-wicket stand of 61 with Daniel Worrall. Briggs' 35 not out off 18 balls is the highest score by a number 11 in the BBL, and also his highest T20 score in 201 matches. With the ball he was good without being outstanding, taking multiple wickets on three occasions

Strikers pair produce record last-wicket BBL stand

Adil Rashid (England)

Season: BBL|05

P 9 | W 16 | BB 3-23 | Econ 6.52 | Avg 14.13

Adil Rashid's one and only BBL campaign was an absolute belter, with the leg-spinner taking wickets in all but one of his nine matches. His stellar efforts with the ball ensured the Strikers finished on top of the table and the England international finished the season with 16 scalps, the most of any bowler in the home and away season. Unfortunately, he couldn't be lured back to the league as he became regular in England's limited-overs sides and eventually became World Cup winning spinner.

From the Vault: Rashid's remarkable BBL|05 regular season

Alex Hales (England)

Season: BBL|03

P 8 | Runs 175 | HS 49 | SR 153.51 | Avg 21.88

At the second of his four BBL clubs, Alex Hales enjoyed a full season with the Strikers in BBL|03, always scoring quickly but not able to go onto a big score. He had the fourth-highest strike rate in the competition (153.51) but his highlight came in his opening match of the season, 49 off only 19 balls against the Hurricanes.

Rain pours and Hales shines in Hobart

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Season: BBL|04

P 7 | Runs 191 | HS 57 | SR 121.66 | Avg 27.29 | 50s 2

The Strikers snagged a big fish when they landed Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene for BBL|04, and he didn't disappoint. His start to the season was slow, but he found his groove against the Scorchers with 57 off 37 and followed it up with 53 off 30 against the Heat, despite injuring his hamstring early in the innings. The Strikers finished on top of the table, but Jayawardene, who missed the final two games due to the injury, didn't fire in the semi-final and Adelaide's campaign ended prematurely.

Jayawardene's amazing fifty - while injured!

Alfonso Thomas (South Africa)

Season: BBL|01

P 7 | W 5 | BB 3-24 | Econ 6.81 | Avg 35.40

South Africa swing bowler Alfonso Thomas played all but one of the Strikers' matches in BBL|01, impressing with his changes of pace and miserly strike rate. But Thomas' biggest success in the Big Bash would later come with the Scorchers, who he joined for BBL|02.

Ian Cockbain (England)

Season: BBL|11

P 6 | Runs 239 | HS 71 | SR 141.42 | Avg 59.75 | 50s 2

Ian Cockbain earned a Strikers contract in an unusual way, as the Gloucestershire player had been playing club cricket in Victoria when selected. The gamble paid off big time, with the Strikers going on a five-match winning streak after selecting Cockbain and sneaking into finals, with the Englishman's form a big factor. Unfortunately, they were knocked out by the Sixers in the Challenger, despite Cockbain again delivering with 48 runs.

Cockbain ensures Strikers finals spot with first fifty

George Garton (England)

Season: BBL|11

P 6 | Runs 63 | HS 19 | SR 143.18 | Avg 12.60

W 6 | BB 2-23 | Econ 10.40 | Avg 34.67

English allrounder George Garton didn't have a massive impact in BBL|11 although his batting strike rate from lower in the order was impressive. His campaign was cut short when he was called up to the English T20I squad to tour the Caribbean.

Chris Jordan (England)

Season: BBL|06

P 5 | W 9 | BB 3-24 | Econ 9.29 | Avg 17.56

The Strikers were the first of Chris Jordan's four BBL clubs, linking up for five games in BBL|06. He had no issues taking wickets, taking three hauls of two and one of three, but he conceded over nine runs an over. Jordan's season ended early when he injured his hamstring during his fifth game. His caught and bowled against the Sixers was a highlight.

From the Vault: Jordan completes classic caught and bowled

Ryan ten Doeschate (Netherlands)

Season: BBL|04

P 5 | Runs 60 | HS 26 | SR 117.65 | Avg 12.00

The Netherlands international came in as cover for Kieron Pollard in the second half of BBL|04, but despite having played in every other major T20 competition in the world, things didn't click in Australia. Three single-figure scores in five innings made it a forgettable campaign.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)

Season: BBL|06

P 3 | W 9 | BB 6-11 | Econ 6.09 | Avg 7.78

New Zealand international Ish Sodhi came in as an injury replacement player for Chris Jordan during BBL|06 and was an instant hit. The Thunder had no answers for his leg-spin in his third and final match, finishing with 6-11 from 3.3 overs, the second-best figures in BBL history. Despite the stunning performance, Sodhi didn't return for BBL|07, instead the Strikers opting for the services of Afghan star Rashid Khan.

Sodhi takes six to sink Thunder

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Season: BBL|03

P 2 | Runs 48 | HS 46 | SR 126.32 | Avg 23.00

W 2 | BB 2-21 | Econ 6.20 | Avg 15.50

Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh player in the BBL's short history when he came in as a replacement player Johan Botha in BBL|03. He started with a starring role against the Sixers, hitting 46 off 30 and taking 2-21, but he would only play one further match in blue.

Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan)

Season: BBL|02

P 1 | W 1 | BB 1-22 | Econ 5.50 | Avg 22.00

Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal was the world's number one ranked T20I bowler when he signed for the Strikers in 2012, and his performance in Adelaide's opening game showed why. But with his national commitments interrupting the regular season, Ajmal was available for the finals series but the Strikers finished fifth, meaning he played just a single game.

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal played a sole game for the Strikers in BBL|02 // Getty

James Franklin (New Zealand)

Seasons: BBL|01

P 1 | Runs 7 | HS 7 | SR 63.63 | Avg 7 | W 2 | BB 2-22 | Econ 7.33 | Avg 11.00

New Zealand swing-bowling allrounder James Franklin came in for one match in the back-end of the BBL|01 season when Botha was unavailable. Despite taking 2-22 against the Stars, Franklin was never seen again in the Big Bash.